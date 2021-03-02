Log in
LAKESTAR SPAC I SE

(LRS1)
DGAP-CMS : Lakestar SPAC I SE: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers

03/02/2021 | 01:31pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Lakestar SPAC I SE: Disclosure of the total number of 
voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency 
Requirements For Issuers 
Lakestar SPAC I SE: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and 
Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers 
2021-03-02 / 19:30 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ANNEX B 
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 
11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers 
Lakestar SPAC I SE 
ISIN: LU2290523658 
WKN: A2QM3K 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^[1] 
(including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) 
            Lakestar SPAC I SE LEI: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 
2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) 
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 
            34.635.000 
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including 
the suspended voting rights 
           34.635.000 
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 
6. Origin of the change 
           Admission to trading of Class A shares on regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
7. Date when the change occurred: 19 February 2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Lakestar SPAC I SE 
              9 rue de Bitbourg 
              L-1273 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     www.lakestar-spac1.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172602 2021-03-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 13:30 ET (18:30 GMT)

