DGAP-CMS : Lakestar SPAC I SE: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Lakestar SPAC I SE: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers Lakestar SPAC I SE: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers 2021-03-02 / 19:30 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNEX B Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers Lakestar SPAC I SE ISIN: LU2290523658 WKN: A2QM3K 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^[1] (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) Lakestar SPAC I SE LEI: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) 3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 34.635.000 4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights 34.635.000 5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 6. Origin of the change Admission to trading of Class A shares on regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange 7. Date when the change occurred: 19 February 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Lakestar SPAC I SE 9 rue de Bitbourg L-1273 Luxembourg Luxemburg Internet: www.lakestar-spac1.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

