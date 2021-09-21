Log in
    LRS1   LU2290523658

LAKESTAR SPAC I SE

(LRS1)
HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/21/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HomeToGo SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-21 / 19:56 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 HomeToGo SE 
 9 rue de Bitbourg 
 L-1273 Luxembourg 
 Luxemburg 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
               Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 
 
 X             Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)        21 Sep 2021 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 127138982

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HomeToGo SE 
              9 rue de Bitbourg 
              L-1273 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     ir.hometogo.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1235069 2021-09-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2021 13:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

