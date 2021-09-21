DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HomeToGo SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-21 / 19:56 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer
HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 21 Sep 2021
3. New total number of voting rights:
127138982
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-09-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1235069 2021-09-21
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235069&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 21, 2021 13:56 ET (17:56 GMT)