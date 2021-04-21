EQS-Adhoc : Lalique Group announces 2020 annual -2

Log in
    LLQ   CH0033813293

LALIQUE GROUP SA

(LLQ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/20 11:31:49 am
35 CHF   --.--%
01:05aEQS-ADHOC  : Lalique Group publie ses résultats -2-
DJ
01:05aEQS-ADHOC  : Lalique Group publie ses résultats annuels 2020
DJ
01:05aEQS-ADHOC  : Lalique Group announces 2020 annual -2-
DJ
EQS-Adhoc : Lalique Group announces 2020 annual results

04/21/2021 | 01:05am EDT
around two to three years in the achievement of its mid-term profitability targets. 
Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group: "In 2020, the lockdown measures introduced to combat the corona pandemic had 
a very adverse effect on our global business - with shops naturally being particularly affected, although the impact 
was less dramatic than initially feared thanks to our efforts on all levels. The current year also began with corona 
restrictions in place, and it is likely to remain unpredictable, although we are seeing improved sales trends at 
present. We will continue to pursue a very disciplined approach to costs and, at the same time, develop our business in 
a targeted manner to derive the great possible benefits from our broad-based activities." 
Documentation on full-year 2020 results 
The following documents are available on Lalique Group's website: 
Media release www.lalique-group.com/media 
Results presentation www.lalique-group.com/financial?section=presentations 
Annual Report www.lalique-group.com/financial?section=reporting 
Telephone conference for investors, analysts and the media 
Date: Wednesday, 21 April 2021 
Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST 
Speakers: Roger von der Weid, CEO; Alexis Rubinstein, CFO 
Dial-in numbers: 
Switzerland +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 
France +33 (0) 1 7091 87 06 
UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 
US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 
Media contact 
Lalique Group SA 
Esther Fuchs 
Senior Communication & PR Manager 
Grubenstrasse 18 
CH-8045 Zurich 
Phone: +41 43 499 45 58 
e-mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com 
 
Lalique Group 
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its 
business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along 
with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs around 680 
staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in 
Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group SA 
(LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 
You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com. 
Development of key figures for Lalique Group 
In EUR million 
                                              2020  2019 
 
Operating revenue                            110.7 143.5 
Gross result                                  59.1  81.8 
Salaries and wages                           -28.7 -35.5 
Other operating expenses^1                   -22.9 -30.0 
EBITDA                                         7.6  16.2 
Depreciation and amortisation/impairment^2   -20.2 -14.8 
EBIT                                         -12.6   1.4 
EBIT margin                                 -11.3%  1.0% 
Financial result                              -2.5  -1.9 
Net Group profit                             -15.0   1.1

1) Includes a litigation provision of EUR 2.4 million.

2) Includes a non-cash impairment charge of EUR 4.3 million on Lalique's brand value.

In EUR 

Earnings per share  -1.76 0.52

In EUR million 

                                                31.12.2020 31.12.2019 
Total equity                                         156.6      171.9 
(before shares with non-controlling interests) 
Equity ratio                                          46.2       50.1

The complete consolidated financial statements are available at www.lalique-group.com/financial ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Lalique Group SA 
              Grubenstrasse 18 
              8045 Zürich 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        043 499 45 00 
Fax:          043 499 45 03 
E-mail:       info@lalique-group.com 
Internet:     www.lalique-group.com 
ISIN:         CH0033813293 
Valor:        A0M1KL 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1186872 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1186872 21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186872&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 01:04 ET (05:04 GMT)

