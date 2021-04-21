EQS-Adhoc : Lalique Group announces 2020 annual -2

around two to three years in the achievement of its mid-term profitability targets.
Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group: "In 2020, the lockdown measures introduced to combat the corona pandemic had
a very adverse effect on our global business - with shops naturally being particularly affected, although the impact
was less dramatic than initially feared thanks to our efforts on all levels. The current year also began with corona
restrictions in place, and it is likely to remain unpredictable, although we are seeing improved sales trends at
present. We will continue to pursue a very disciplined approach to costs and, at the same time, develop our business in
a targeted manner to derive the great possible benefits from our broad-based activities."
Documentation on full-year 2020 results
The following documents are available on Lalique Group's website:
Media release www.lalique-group.com/media
Results presentation www.lalique-group.com/financial?section=presentations
Annual Report www.lalique-group.com/financial?section=reporting
Telephone conference for investors, analysts and the media
Date: Wednesday, 21 April 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST
Speakers: Roger von der Weid, CEO; Alexis Rubinstein, CFO
Dial-in numbers:
Switzerland +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
France +33 (0) 1 7091 87 06
UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Media contact
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Senior Communication & PR Manager
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zurich
Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
e-mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com
Lalique Group
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its
business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along
with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs around 680
staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in
Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group SA
(LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com.
Development of key figures for Lalique Group
In EUR million
2020 2019
Operating revenue 110.7 143.5
Gross result 59.1 81.8
Salaries and wages -28.7 -35.5
Other operating expenses^1 -22.9 -30.0
EBITDA 7.6 16.2
Depreciation and amortisation/impairment^2 -20.2 -14.8
EBIT -12.6 1.4
EBIT margin -11.3% 1.0%
Financial result -2.5 -1.9
Net Group profit -15.0 1.1
1) Includes a litigation provision of EUR 2.4 million.
2) Includes a non-cash impairment charge of EUR 4.3 million on Lalique's brand value.
In EUR
Earnings per share -1.76 0.52
In EUR million
31.12.2020 31.12.2019
Total equity 156.6 171.9
(before shares with non-controlling interests)
Equity ratio 46.2 50.1
The complete consolidated financial statements are available at www.lalique-group.com/financial
Language: English
Company: Lalique Group SA
Grubenstrasse 18
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 043 499 45 00
Fax: 043 499 45 03
E-mail: info@lalique-group.com
Internet: www.lalique-group.com
ISIN: CH0033813293
Valor: A0M1KL
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
