EQS-Adhoc : Lalique Group announces 2020 annual -2

around two to three years in the achievement of its mid-term profitability targets. Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group: "In 2020, the lockdown measures introduced to combat the corona pandemic had a very adverse effect on our global business - with shops naturally being particularly affected, although the impact was less dramatic than initially feared thanks to our efforts on all levels. The current year also began with corona restrictions in place, and it is likely to remain unpredictable, although we are seeing improved sales trends at present. We will continue to pursue a very disciplined approach to costs and, at the same time, develop our business in a targeted manner to derive the great possible benefits from our broad-based activities." Documentation on full-year 2020 results The following documents are available on Lalique Group's website: Media release www.lalique-group.com/media Results presentation www.lalique-group.com/financial?section=presentations Annual Report www.lalique-group.com/financial?section=reporting Telephone conference for investors, analysts and the media Date: Wednesday, 21 April 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST Speakers: Roger von der Weid, CEO; Alexis Rubinstein, CFO Dial-in numbers: Switzerland +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 France +33 (0) 1 7091 87 06 UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 Media contact Lalique Group SA Esther Fuchs Senior Communication & PR Manager Grubenstrasse 18 CH-8045 Zurich Phone: +41 43 499 45 58 e-mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com Lalique Group Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs around 680 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group SA (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com. Development of key figures for Lalique Group In EUR million 2020 2019 Operating revenue 110.7 143.5 Gross result 59.1 81.8 Salaries and wages -28.7 -35.5 Other operating expenses^1 -22.9 -30.0 EBITDA 7.6 16.2 Depreciation and amortisation/impairment^2 -20.2 -14.8 EBIT -12.6 1.4 EBIT margin -11.3% 1.0% Financial result -2.5 -1.9 Net Group profit -15.0 1.1

1) Includes a litigation provision of EUR 2.4 million.

2) Includes a non-cash impairment charge of EUR 4.3 million on Lalique's brand value.

In EUR

Earnings per share -1.76 0.52

In EUR million

31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Total equity 156.6 171.9 (before shares with non-controlling interests) Equity ratio 46.2 50.1

