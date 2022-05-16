Log in
    LLQ   CH0033813293

LALIQUE GROUP SA

(LLQ)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/13 11:30:35 am EDT
36.00 CHF   -4.76%
Lalique Group announces management change at the Lalique crystal factory in Wingen
EQ
05/11Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting
EQ
04/21Lalique Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Lalique Group announces management change at the Lalique crystal factory in Wingen

05/16/2022 | 04:03am EDT
Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): Personnel
Lalique Group announces management change at the Lalique crystal factory in Wingen

16.05.2022 / 10:00

MEDIA RELEASE

Lalique Group announces management change at the Lalique crystal factory in Wingen

Zurich, 16 May 2022 ? Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today announced that Denis Mandry, who has been Head of Production at the Lalique crystal factory in Wingen-sur-Moder since 2008, is to leave the company in order to pursue new interests. From 16 May 2022, Alexis Rubinstein, CFO of Lalique Group, will take over the role of Head of Production on an interim basis ? in addition to his existing function ? until a permanent successor is appointed.

Denis Mandry has spent more than 30 years at Lalique?s crystal factory in Wingen-sur-Moder, where he held various middle management functions until being appointed as Head of Production in 2008 following the acquisition of Lalique by its current owners, operating under the name Art & Fragrance at that time. Denis Mandry was also appointed as a member of the Executive Board of the Group subsidiary Lalique SA, which is headquartered in Paris. The search for a permanent successor is now underway. After stepping down from his position on 16 May 2022, Denis Mandry will continue to offer his services to Lalique SA and will work with his interim successor, Lalique Group CFO Alexis Rubinstein, to ensure a smooth transition. Denis Mandry will also support the Lalique crystal factory on selected projects if required.

Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group, stated: ?We owe considerable thanks to Denis Mandry for his contributions to the development of Lalique and for our longstanding collaboration. We wish Denis all the best for the future. Our crystal factory in Wingen-sur-Moder, which is celebrating its centenary in 2022, is at the heart of Lalique Group, and we have made significant investments in its ongoing modernisation in recent years. We also wish to express our gratitude to Alexis Rubinstein for agreeing to take over the management of the factory, with its 250 employees, on an interim basis in addition to his function as CFO until a permanent successor is appointed. The fascinating craftmanship within the factory will remain one of the defining hallmarks of the Lalique brand in the future.?


Media contact
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Head of Communication & PR
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zürich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
e-mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 700 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Lalique Group SA
Grubenstrasse 18
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 043 499 45 00
Fax: 043 499 45 03
E-mail: info@lalique-group.com
Internet: www.lalique-group.com
ISIN: CH0033813293
Valor: A0M1KL
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1352611

 
End of News EQS News Service

1352611  16.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352611&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
