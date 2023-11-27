Lalique Group completes acquisition of majority stake in Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey

Zurich, 27 November 2023 – Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, has completed the acquisition of a 75% stake in the preeminent wine estate Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey, as announced on 1 November 2023 . The purchase price of EUR 18.0 million was financed by a capital increase within the existing capital band, whereby all of the new shares were issued to Silvio Denz as the seller.

On 8 November 2023, Lalique Group carried out the announced capital increase within the capital band approved by shareholders, thereby issuing 450,000 new shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20. All of the new shares were issued to Silvio Denz at an issue price of CHF 40 per share, which is 23% above the market price on 31 October 2023 and 12% above the 60-day VWAP. The subscription rights of other shareholders were excluded. As a result of the capital increase, the stake of Silvio Denz in Lalique Group rose from 50.10% to 53.03%.

The proceeds of the capital increase of CHF 18 million were used to finance the acquisition of a 75% stake in Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey at a price of EUR 18.0 million. The Lalique Group has thus fully financed the transaction through the issuance of new shares without affecting the Group's cash reserves. The acquisition was completed on November 24, 2023.

Excellent fit of brands

Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey, located in the Bordeaux/Sauternes region, dates back to 1618 and encompasses 47 hectares of land, whereof 30 hectares of vineyards. The last vintages of Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey were rated 98-100 out of a maximum of 100 points by recognized wine critics and are among the best of their appellation.

Similar to the Scotch whisky brand The Glenturret and the soon to be launched Aberturret gin brand, the acquisition of Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey will allow Lalique Group to further develop synergies with the crystal and hospitality business. Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey will benefit from an increased visibility and will be able to raise its profile with existing and new target groups. Owning the wine estate’s real estate and buildings will also secure the long-term operation of the Lalique five-star Hotel and Michelin Restaurant opened in the Château in 2018.

Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey will be fully consolidated in the group’s results retroactively from 1 July 2023.

Lalique Group

Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 790 staff (FTE) and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Photos of Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey are available on Lalique Group's website at: https://lalique-group.canto.global/b/V0SIV