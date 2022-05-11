Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Lalique Group SA
  News
  7. Summary
    LLQ   CH0033813293

LALIQUE GROUP SA

(LLQ)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/11 04:45:45 am EDT
37.80 CHF   +2.16%
05:29aLalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting
EQ
04/21Lalique Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/21Lalique Reinstates Dividend Following Swing To FY21 Profit
MT
Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting

05/11/2022 | 05:29am EDT
Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting

11.05.2022 / 11:25

MEDIA RELEASE

Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting

Zurich, 11 May 2022 ? Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today published the agenda for its Ordinary General Meeting on 2 June 2022.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors is proposing to the Annual General Meeting of 2 June 2022 that a dividend of CHF 0.40 per share be distributed for the 2021 financial year. It is planned that half of the distribution will take the form of an ordinary dividend, with the other half being paid out of capital contribution reserves (free of Swiss withholding tax).

Marcel Roesti, a member of the Board of Directors of Lalique Group since 2008, will not stand for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Philippe Vidal will be proposed for election as a new member of the Board of Directors. Philippe Vidal is a French citizen with a long career at the French banking group Crédit Industriel et Commercial, where he held various leadership positions ? including serving as a member of the Executive Board and, most recently, as Deputy CEO until 2021.

Chairman Silvio Denz and all other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further term of office of one year. Jan Kollros, member of the Board of Directors of Lalique Group since 2017, is proposed as an additional member of the Compensation Committee.

The invitation and full agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting 2022 can be accessed on the Lalique Group website at: www.lalique-group.com/assembly


Media contact
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Head of Communication & PR
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zürich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
e-mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 700 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Lalique Group SA
Grubenstrasse 18
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 043 499 45 00
Fax: 043 499 45 03
E-mail: info@lalique-group.com
Internet: www.lalique-group.com
ISIN: CH0033813293
Valor: A0M1KL
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1349559

 
End of News EQS News Service

1349559  11.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349559&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
