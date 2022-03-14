Log in
Lalique : Preliminary key figures 2021

03/14/2022 | 02:14am EDT
MEDIA RELEASE - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Lalique Group announces preliminary key figures for the 2021 financial year

Zurich, 14 March 2022 - Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today announced preliminary unaudited key figures for the 2021 financial year. Operating revenue increased by around 28% compared to 2020 to approximately EUR 142.0 million and was thus virtually in line with pre-pandemic levels. EBIT totalled approximately EUR 9.6 million, with an EBIT margin of around 6.8% - significantly exceeding the margin in the period before the pandemic.

As expected, the recovery in Lalique Group's business that began in the second quarter of 2021 continued over the remainder of the year. This came after the Group's business was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The Lalique segment, which produced the strongest sales and generated operating revenue that far exceeded the pre-pandemic level in 2019, was the main driver of the upturn in the business in 2021. This included a particularly pleasing performance by Lalique Parfums. The Glenturret whisky business also achieved significant growth in sales, while sales of Ultrasun sunscreen products remained below the prior year due to the continued restrictions on holiday travel on the one hand, and the lower demand in markets in the Far East on the other. The gastronomy and hospitality business saw results improve again in 2021, even if its performance fell short of pre-pandemic levels due to closures related to lockdown measures in the first half of 2021. The Group also strengthened its revenue base in 2021 with the acquisition of the Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey hotel and restaurant as well as the opening of The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant. Overall, the Group's operating revenue grew by around 28% compared to 2020 to approximately EUR 142.0 million and was thus virtually in line with pre-pandemic levels (2019: EUR 143.5 million).

The cost side reflects continued disciplined cost management as well as a return to higher business volumes. Personnel costs totalled approximately EUR 34.6 million in 2021, an increase of around 21% compared to the previous year. Other operating expenses of approximately EUR 21.8 million increased by around 6%, excluding the litigation provision of EUR 2.4 million recorded in the previous year in connection with legal proceedings in France. Depreciation, amortisation and value adjustments of around EUR 14.2 million were approximately 10% lower than in the previous year, excluding the non-cash impairment charge of EUR 4.3 million before tax on Lalique's brand value recorded in 2020.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to around EUR 9.6 million in 2021, compared to a negative result in the previous year (2020: EUR -5.9 million, excluding the one-off litigation provision recorded during that period and the brand impairment charge). The EBIT margin was around 6.8% in 2021, significantly exceeding pre-pandemic levels (2019: 1.0%, or 1.8% excluding one-off costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of The Glenturret).

Lalique Group will publish its final audited figures for the 2021 financial year on 21 April 2022.

Media contact

Lalique Group SA

Esther Fuchs

Head of Communication & PR

Grubenstrasse 18

CH-8045 Zurich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58 esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group

Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 750 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com

Disclaimer

Lalique Group SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
