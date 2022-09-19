Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lam Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
409.22 USD    0.00%
04:11pLAM RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
RE
09/15Lam Research Opens New Lab in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Catherine P. Lego to Retire from Lam Research's Board of Directors

09/19/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the retirement of Catherine P. Lego, effective November 7, 2022, from its board of directors. Lego has served on Lam's board for more than 16 years during which she was a chair or member of the nominating and governance committee, the audit committee and the compensation and human resources committee. 

"Cathy has long been a deeply valued member of our board, helping strategically lead several committees and serving as a trusted advisor during a tremendous period of innovation, growth and company transformation," said Tim Archer, president and CEO of Lam Research. "Cathy truly epitomizes Lam's core values of teamwork and agility, and it's with great gratitude that we wish her well on her retirement."

"Always highly engaged and thoughtful in her guidance, Cathy's understanding of the semiconductor industry, commitment to accountability, and drive for continuous improvement has enabled her to make an incredible and lasting impact at Lam," said Abhijit Y. Talwalkar, chairman of the board for Lam Research. "We sincerely thank her for her many years of service on the board."

For more than 30 years, Lego has been a member of a range of boards in the semiconductor and technology industry, including current positions on Cirrus Logic, Inc., and Guidewire Software, Inc. Previously, she was on the board of directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor, IPG Photonics, JDS Uniphase, SanDisk Corporation and others. Lego founded and led Lego Ventures LLC, a consulting services firm for early-stage electronics companies, from 1992 until 2018. Lego also had general partner roles at The Photonics Fund, LLP, and Oak Investment Partners. Lego earned an M.S. degree in accounting from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a B.A. degree in economics and biology from Williams College.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

Company Contacts:

Laura Bakken
Media Relations
(971) 272-2265
publicrelations@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation, (Nasdaq: LRCX-B)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catherine-p-lego-to-retire-from-lam-researchs-board-of-directors-301627581.html

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
04:11pLAM RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
RE
09/15Lam Research Opens New Lab in India
MT
09/15Lam Research Opens New State-of-the-Art Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, India
PR
09/15Lam Research Corp Opens New Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, India
CI
09/13LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12US to Widen Curbs on Semiconductor Shipments to China
MT
09/12Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
RE
09/12US to Reportedly Expand Restrictions on Shipments of Semiconductors to China
MT
09/12Wall Street rises ahead of inflation data
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations