    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Happy Lunar New Year: Welcoming the Year of the Tiger

02/02/2022 | 01:59pm EST
Happy Lunar New Year: Welcoming the Year of the Tiger
February 2, 2022| Corporate
In 1989, Lam Research opened its first office in Asia Pacific. Since then, we have expanded our footprint totaling nearly 50 offices across the region - including opening two new manufacturing facilitiesin Malaysia and Korea in the past year alone.

In many parts of Asia, this week marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year and the "Year of the Tiger." Each year is thought to take on the characteristics of an animal - one of twelve that cycle in the Asian Zodiac. Tigers are symbolic of bravery, strength and power. This year is also associated with the water element - one of five influences believed to impact the temperament of the year's animal. The water element is believed to correspond with the traits of creativity, flexibility and intuition.

We're excited to see what the new year will bring. From all of us here at Lam Research: we wish you good fortune for the year ahead.

Disclaimer

Lam Research Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 18:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
