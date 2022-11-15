Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lam Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:04 2022-11-15 am EST
500.12 USD   +4.04%
08:01aLam Research Acquires SEMSYSCO to Advance Chip Packaging
PR
11/14Applied Materials' Near-term Results Should be Adequate as Supply Woes Continue, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
11/10Lam Research Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lam Research Acquires SEMSYSCO to Advance Chip Packaging

11/15/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SEMSYSCO GmbH, a global provider of wet processing semiconductor equipment from Gruenwald Equity and other investors. With the addition of SEMSYSCO, Lam gains capabilities in advanced packaging, ideal for leading-edge logic chips and chiplet-based solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-intensive applications. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

With acquisition of SEMSYSCO, Lam Research expands it advanced packaging capabilities for chips and chiplets.

The acquisition of SEMSYSCO broadens Lam's packaging offerings, bringing a portfolio of innovative cleaning and plating capabilities for chiplet-to-chiplet or chiplet-to-substrate heterogeneous integration. This includes support of fan-out panel-level packaging, a game-changing process in which chips or chiplets are cut from a large, rectangular substrate sheet several times the size of a traditional silicon wafer. This approach enables chipmakers to significantly increase yield and reduce waste.

"Packaging plays an important role in extending Moore's Law and enabling future leadership products with higher levels of system in package integration. New substrate-based panel-level approaches are vital to cost-effectively realizing the high-performance chiplet-based solutions needed for the digital world," said Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel Corporation. "We are pleased to expand our deep, long-standing relationship with Lam to include advanced cleaning and plating processes in the new panel form factor."

"The strategic acquisition of SEMSYSCO furthers our commitment to help chipmakers address their emerging technology challenges, adding deep capabilities in advanced substrates and packaging processes," said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer at Lam Research. "With innovative offerings and leading-edge research and development in packaging, Lam is well-positioned to support our customers as they scale to future chiplet-based technologies."

With the acquisition of SEMSYSCO, Lam also gains a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Austria focused on next-generation substrates and heterogeneous packaging, broadening the company's strong development capabilities in Europe and adding a sixth lab in Lam's global network. In addition, it brings to Lam new and expanded relationships with chipmakers and fabless customers.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

Company Contacts:

Laura Bakken
Corporate Media Relations
(971) 272-2265
laura.bakken@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX-B)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the need for advanced packaging solutions and technologies, the capabilities of SEMSYSCO's technologies, the benefits that customers will receive from advanced packaging solutions, Lam's ability to support customer requirements, and the benefits of that Lam will realize from acquiring SEMSYSCO. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect including those risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2022 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2022. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

(PRNewsfoto/Lam Research)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lam-research-acquires-semsysco-to-advance-chip-packaging-301677976.html

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
08:01aLam Research Acquires SEMSYSCO to Advance Chip Packaging
PR
11/14Applied Materials' Near-term Results Should be Adequate as Supply Woes Continue, Morgan..
MT
11/10Lam Research Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/10Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on January 4, 2023
CI
11/02Lam Research : Drives Technology Advancements for Next-Generation Semiconductors (SEMICON ..
PU
11/01Lam Research's Emissions Reduction Goals Approved by the Science Based Targets Initiati..
PR
10/31Lam Research Names 2022 Supplier Excellence Award Recipients
PR
10/27Lam Research on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since September 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/24LAM RESEARCH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations