MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lam Research Corporation    LRCX

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/08/2021 | 04:05pm EST
FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made April 7, 2021 to holders of record on March 17, 2021. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, our plans to make dividend payments or declare dividends. Some factors that may affect these forward–looking statements include: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID–19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition, are evolving and are highly uncertain and unpredictable; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 27, 2020. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

Company Contacts:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572 – 1615
Email: investor.relations@lamresearch.com
Source: Lam Research Corporation###


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 943 M - -
Net income 2021 3 588 M - -
Net cash 2021 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 72 849 M 72 849 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 12 200
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 598,50 $
Last Close Price 509,76 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION12.59%72 849
ASML HOLDING N.V.15.71%227 246
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED7.16%59 746
QORVO, INC.0.52%19 063
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.29.77%16 126
ENTEGRIS, INC.-1.80%12 734
