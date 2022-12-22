Lam Research Down 10%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $403.08, down $44.79 or 10%

--Would be lowest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $393.42

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 15.33%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Down 14.67% month-to-date

--Down 43.95% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%

--Down 44.77% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 42.31% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2021), when it closed at $698.72

--Up 27.98% from its 52-week closing low of $314.95 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $397.06; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2022, when it hit $384.72

--Down 11.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 20.9%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

