Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lam Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:09 2022-12-22 pm EST
409.25 USD   -8.62%
03:02pInsider Sell: Lam Research
MT
02:30pLam Research Down 10%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:29pWall Street dives amid Fed rate hike worries, chipmaker woes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lam Research Down 10%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 02:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $403.08, down $44.79 or 10%


--Would be lowest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $393.42

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 15.33%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Down 14.67% month-to-date

--Down 43.95% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%

--Down 44.77% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 42.31% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2021), when it closed at $698.72

--Down 44.77% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 27.98% from its 52-week closing low of $314.95 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $397.06; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2022, when it hit $384.72

--Down 11.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 20.9%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:12:40 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1429ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION -9.34% 406.78 Delayed Quote.-39.18%
NASDAQ 100 -2.99% 10916.2 Real-time Quote.-31.15%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -2.71% 10433.16 Real-time Quote.-31.55%
All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
03:02pInsider Sell: Lam Research
MT
02:30pLam Research Down 10%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data T..
DJ
02:29pWall Street dives amid Fed rate hike worries, chipmaker woes
RE
12/13North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
12/13LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/12Building A Foundation For 2050 : Lam's Net Zero Milestones
PU
12/12Deutsche Bank Upgrades Lam Research to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $520 From..
MT
12/12Lam Research Continues ESG Momentum with Inclusion on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability..
PR
12/02Is the job report good or bad news?
MS
12/02Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, BT Group, Ecolab, GSK, Sain..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 197 M - -
Net income 2023 4 695 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 61 080 M 61 080 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 447,87 $
Average target price 451,76 $
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-39.18%61 080
ASML HOLDING N.V.-22.85%230 794
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-38.19%48 396
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-8.64%13 322
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-12.81%12 253
ENTEGRIS, INC.-53.37%9 953