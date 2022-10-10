Advanced search
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:43 2022-10-10 am EDT
348.07 USD   -7.14%
10:59aLam Research Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:49aWells Fargo Cuts Price Target on Lam Research to $410 From $475, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05:23aU.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
RE
Lam Research Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 10:59am EDT
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $340.94, down $33.90 or 9.04%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 28, 2020, when it closed at $338.90

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell 9.13%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 14.9% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 26, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Jan. 21, 2022, when it fell 16.99%

--Down 6.85% month-to-date

--Down 52.59% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2002, when it fell 53.49%

--Down 53.28% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 38.28% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 11, 2021), when it closed at $552.44

--Down 53.28% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $340.90; lowest intraday level since Oct. 30, 2020, when it hit $338.27

--Down 9.05% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 9, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.3%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:40:59 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1058ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 105 M - -
Net income 2023 5 021 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 51 291 M 51 291 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 374,84 $
Average target price 548,24 $
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-47.88%51 291
ASML HOLDING N.V.-36.71%174 458
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-41.42%41 656
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-2.71%12 419
ENTEGRIS, INC.-40.73%12 236
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.00%11 088