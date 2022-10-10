Lam Research Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $340.94, down $33.90 or 9.04%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 28, 2020, when it closed at $338.90

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell 9.13%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 14.9% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 26, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Jan. 21, 2022, when it fell 16.99%

--Down 6.85% month-to-date

--Down 52.59% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2002, when it fell 53.49%

--Down 53.28% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 38.28% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 11, 2021), when it closed at $552.44

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $340.90; lowest intraday level since Oct. 30, 2020, when it hit $338.27

--Down 9.05% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 9, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.3%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:40:59 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1058ET