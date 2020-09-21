Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lam Research Corporation    LRCX

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lam Research Introduces Advanced Dielectric Gapfill Technology to Enable Next-Generation Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 09:31am EDT

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the advanced Striker® FE platform, a new processing solution for manufacturing high-aspect-ratio chip architectures. Striker FE utilizes an innovative, first of its kind ICEFill™ technology for filling extreme structures in 3D NAND, DRAM, and logic devices at emerging nodes. This system delivers the continued cost and technology scaling that is required to meet the semiconductor industry roadmap.

Traditional methods of gapfill for semiconductor manufacturing include legacy chemical vapor deposition, diffusion/furnace, and spin-on processes. These techniques are no longer viable for today’s 3D NAND requirements, as they are limited by the tradeoffs between quality, shrinkage, and gapfill voids. In contrast, Lam’s Striker ICEFill harnesses a proprietary surface modification technique to achieve highly preferential bottom-up and void-free gapfill while retaining the film quality inherent to atomic layer deposition (ALD). The ICEFill technology removes the existing limitations for filling high-aspect-ratio features which are especially prevalent in 3D NAND devices, as well as prevents collapse issues in DRAM and logic devices.

“Our goal is to provide customers with the most enabling ALD technology,” said Sesha Varadarajan, senior vice president and general manager of the Deposition product group at Lam Research. “This technology combines the ability to produce high quality oxide films with superior gapfill performance, in a single processing system with the productivity advantages offered by our industry leading quad station module architecture.”

The Striker FE platform with ICEFill technology is part of the Striker ALD product family. For more information about the Striker product family visit the product page.

About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.  (LRCX-P)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the performance of the tools we sell or service and the productivity advantages of Lam equipment. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect including those risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2020. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Company Contacts:
Libra White
Media Relations
(510) 572-7725
publicrelations@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
09:31aLAM RESEARCH : Introduces Advanced Dielectric Gapfill Technology to Enable Next-..
AQ
09:31aLam Research Introduces Advanced Dielectric Gapfill Technology to Enable Next..
GL
09/17CHIP GROUP TO WARN TRUMP ADMINISTRAT : document
RE
09/15LAM RESEARCH : Dr. youssef el-mansy retires from lam research's board of directo..
AQ
09/14LAM RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/14LAM RESEARCH : Dr. Youssef El-Mansy Retires from Lam Research's Board of Directo..
AQ
09/14Dr. Youssef El-Mansy Retires from Lam Research's Board of Directors
GL
09/14FACTBOX : Global technology deals that failed to get regulatory approval
RE
09/09LAM RESEARCH : Summary ToggleThe National GEM Consortium Announces the Appointme..
PU
09/08LAM RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 458 M - -
Net income 2021 2 966 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 44 738 M 44 738 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 398,04 $
Last Close Price 307,21 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Kevin Jennings Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION5.07%44 738
ASML HOLDING N.V.16.97%153 029
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED9.74%39 109
QORVO, INC.10.14%14 625
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.00%9 166
ENTEGRIS, INC.32.88%8 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group