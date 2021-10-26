Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lam Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lam Research Names 2021 Supplier Excellence Award Recipients

10/26/2021 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the honorees of its 2021 Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected from Lam’s comprehensive portfolio of distinguished suppliers, the ten recipients of this year’s awards demonstrated exemplary performance standards for scalability, resiliency and quality across three categories: General Excellence; Ramp Performance, for outstanding support of Lam’s customer needs; and Rapid Prototype Manufacturing Performance and Excellence, for role modeling agility in support of product development.

The 2021 Supplier Excellence Award honorees are:

General Excellence Award

  • Comet Plasma Control Technologies
  • VALQUA, LTD.

Ramp Performance Award

  • Amuneal Manufacturing Corporation
  • Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
  • KNT, Inc.
  • Rapid Manufacturing
  • Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc.
  • Tokai Carbon Korea Co., Ltd.
  • Venture International Pte Ltd.

Rapid Prototype Manufacturing Performance and Excellence Award

  • Pacific Stainless Products, Inc.

The winners were announced at Lam Research’s virtual Supplier Day event on Oct. 25, 2021. The annual event brings suppliers together to collaborate and identify new opportunities to power progress in the supply chain. Lam also plans to recognize its suppliers’ sustainability achievements at its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Forum in early 2022.

“We congratulate each of the recipients of our 2021 Supplier Excellence Award and thank them for their many contributions, dedication and commitment to driving excellence over the past year,” said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. “The strength and agility of our supply chain partners provide critical support that enables Lam Research to produce the industry leading semiconductor equipment that is helping to define the future of technology.”

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the future strength and agility of our suppliers and our ability to provide products that deliver our customers’ future requirements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect including those risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2021. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Company Contacts:
Libra White
Media Relations
(510) 572-7725
publicrelations@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com


All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
10/22NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
10/21LAM RESEARCH : Wells Fargo Adjusts Lam Research's Price Target to $575 from $660, Keeps Eq..
MT
10/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Unilever, Paypal, Elliott, Novartis...
10/21LAM RESEARCH : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $700 From $715, Maintains Buy R..
MT
10/21LAM RESEARCH : B. Riley Lowers Lam Research's PT to $750 from $815, Notes Lower-than-Expec..
MT
10/21LAM RESEARCH : Barclays Adjusts Price Target for Lam Research to $625 From $700, Maintains..
MT
10/21LAM RESEARCH : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Lam Research to $680 From $714, Main..
MT
10/21LAM RESEARCH : Summit Insights Downgrades Lam Research to Hold from Buy
MT
10/21LAM RESEARCH : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $700 from $725, K..
MT
10/21LAM RESEARCH : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $597 from $600, Keeps..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 721 M - -
Net income 2022 4 862 M - -
Net cash 2022 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 77 723 M 77 723 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 551,97 $
Average target price 691,83 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION16.88%77 723
ASML HOLDING N.V.72.46%326 261
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED30.55%68 596
QORVO, INC.0.63%18 596
ENTEGRIS, INC.41.65%18 459
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.149.20%15 076