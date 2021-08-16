Lam Research : SEMICON Southeast Asia – Powering Innovation

From August 23-27, our experts will join industry leaders at SEMICON Southeast Asia, to discuss semiconductor advancements in an era of 5G and next-generation technologies. Themed 'Powering Innovation - 5G and Beyond,' the two-part event will begin with a three-day virtual conference, connecting thought leaders in the electronics manufacturing supply chain ecosystem, and will follow with a virtual exhibition.

We are proud to once again be a platinum sponsor of SEMICON Southeast Asia. Our President and CEO, Tim Archer, will give a keynote titled, 'Collaboration, Innovation, Impact - The Time Is Now,' in which he will discuss the world's increasing dependence on semiconductors and the need to work together to enable innovations that create a positive global impact. Following is a summary of our participation.

Collaboration, Innovation, Impact - The Time is Now

CxO Keynote

Tim Archer

Monday, August 23, 11:40 AM

Enabling Process Solutions for the Fabrication of GaN Based Devices

Track 2 - Equipment/Material/Foundry

David Haynes

Tuesday, August 24, 2:25 PM

The complete schedule can be found on the SEMICON Southeast Asia website.

