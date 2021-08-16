Log in
Lam Research : SEMICON Southeast Asia – Powering Innovation

08/16/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
SEMICON Southeast Asia - Powering Innovation
Clara Cheang| August 16, 2021| Technology
From August 23-27, our experts will join industry leaders at SEMICON Southeast Asia, to discuss semiconductor advancements in an era of 5G and next-generation technologies. Themed 'Powering Innovation - 5G and Beyond,' the two-part event will begin with a three-day virtual conference, connecting thought leaders in the electronics manufacturing supply chain ecosystem, and will follow with a virtual exhibition.

We are proud to once again be a platinum sponsor of SEMICON Southeast Asia. Our President and CEO, Tim Archer, will give a keynote titled, 'Collaboration, Innovation, Impact - The Time Is Now,' in which he will discuss the world's increasing dependence on semiconductors and the need to work together to enable innovations that create a positive global impact. Following is a summary of our participation.

Collaboration, Innovation, Impact - The Time is Now
CxO Keynote
Tim Archer
Monday, August 23, 11:40 AM

Enabling Process Solutions for the Fabrication of GaN Based Devices
Track 2 - Equipment/Material/Foundry
David Haynes
Tuesday, August 24, 2:25 PM

The complete schedule can be found on the SEMICON Southeast Asia website.

Disclaimer

Lam Research Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 16:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
