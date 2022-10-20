Lam Research Shares Rise 10% After 1Q Earns, Guidance Released

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of semiconductor company Lam Research Corp. were trading higher on Nasdaq Thursday, a day after the company released first-quarter financial results and guidance.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 10.24% higher at $363.89 per share. Volume at the time topped 2.7 million shares, above the stock's 65-day average volume of some 1.7 million shares.

After the bell Wednesday, Lam reported first-quarter earnings per share of $10.39 on revenue of $5.07 billion. In the year-ago period, the company reported EPS of $8.27 on revenue of $4.3 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Lam reported first-quarter EPS of $10.42, above the $8.36 reported in the year-ago period.

The company also said it was expecting second-quarter EPS of $9.98, plus or minus 75 cents. Lam also said second-quarter revenue was expected to be $5.1 billion, plus or minus $300 million. On an adjusted basis, the company is expecting second-quarter EPS of $10, plus or minus 52 cents, Lam said.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley cuts its price target on Lam Research stock to $404 per share from $429, DA Davidson cut its price target to $375 per share from $400 and B. Riley Securities cut its price target to $390 per share from $455, as reported by Benzinga.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1221ET