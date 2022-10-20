Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lam Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:30 2022-10-20 pm EDT
351.99 USD   +6.64%
12:22pLam Research Shares Rise 10% After 1Q Earns, Guidance Released
DJ
11:20aDA Davidson Adjusts Lam Research's Price Target to $375 from $400, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10:38aLam Research Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lam Research Shares Rise 10% After 1Q Earns, Guidance Released

10/20/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of semiconductor company Lam Research Corp. were trading higher on Nasdaq Thursday, a day after the company released first-quarter financial results and guidance.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 10.24% higher at $363.89 per share. Volume at the time topped 2.7 million shares, above the stock's 65-day average volume of some 1.7 million shares.

After the bell Wednesday, Lam reported first-quarter earnings per share of $10.39 on revenue of $5.07 billion. In the year-ago period, the company reported EPS of $8.27 on revenue of $4.3 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Lam reported first-quarter EPS of $10.42, above the $8.36 reported in the year-ago period.

The company also said it was expecting second-quarter EPS of $9.98, plus or minus 75 cents. Lam also said second-quarter revenue was expected to be $5.1 billion, plus or minus $300 million. On an adjusted basis, the company is expecting second-quarter EPS of $10, plus or minus 52 cents, Lam said.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley cuts its price target on Lam Research stock to $404 per share from $429, DA Davidson cut its price target to $375 per share from $400 and B. Riley Securities cut its price target to $390 per share from $455, as reported by Benzinga.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1221ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 7.35% 354.0301 Delayed Quote.-54.10%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.89% 76.925 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.23% 10709.66 Real-time Quote.-31.14%
All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
12:22pLam Research Shares Rise 10% After 1Q Earns, Guidance Released
DJ
11:20aDA Davidson Adjusts Lam Research's Price Target to $375 from $400, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10:38aLam Research Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Ta..
DJ
10:22aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Lam Research's Price Target to $404 from $429, Keeps Overweight ..
MT
08:25aB. Riley Securities Lowers Lam Research's Price Target to $390 From $455, Reduces 2023,..
MT
06:46aLam Research Says US Curbs on China Sales Will Slash 2023 Revenue by Up to $2.5bn
MT
05:10aSummit Insights Upgrades Lam Research to Buy From Hold
MT
10/19Lam Research warns of up to $2.5 billion revenue hit from U.S. curbs on China exports
RE
10/19Lam research expects $2 bln-$2.5 bln revenue impact in 2023 from…
RE
10/19Transcript : Lam Research Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 808 M - -
Net income 2023 4 594 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,75x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 45 014 M 45 014 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 330,08 $
Average target price 439,15 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-54.10%45 014
ASML HOLDING N.V.-38.23%170 382
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-43.33%39 068
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.0.66%12 647
ENTEGRIS, INC.-44.80%11 396
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-29.67%10 007