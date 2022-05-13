Log in
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 03:46:50 pm EDT
492.91 USD   +7.05%
03:18pLam Research Up Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/11Lam Research's Board Approves $5 Billion Share Buyback Plan
MT
05/11LAM RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Lam Research Up Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2021 -- Data Talk

05/13/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $492.00, up $31.57 or 6.86%


--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $505.92

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 1, 2021, when it rose 7.4%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 10.02% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 5, 2021, when it rose 11.01%

--Up 5.63% month-to-date

--Down 31.59% year-to-date

--Down 32.59% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 18.41% from 52 weeks ago (May 14, 2021), when it closed at $602.99

--Down 32.59% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 10.03% from its 52-week closing low of $447.15 on May 9, 2022

--Traded as high as $493.38; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $497.99

--Up 7.16% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.19%


All data as of 3:00:20 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1517ET

03:18pLam Research Up Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2021 -- Dat..
DJ
05/11Lam Research's Board Approves $5 Billion Share Buyback Plan
MT
05/11LAM RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of I..
AQ
05/11Lam Research Corporation Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Declar..
AQ
05/11Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 6, 2022
CI
05/11Lam Research Authorizes $5 Billion Share Repurchase
DJ
05/09Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference
AQ
04/27INSIDER BUY : Lam Research
MT
04/27Lam Research Starts Technology Center in South Korea's Yongin
MT
04/26LAM RESEARCH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 830 M - -
Net income 2022 4 421 M - -
Net cash 2022 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 63 869 M 63 869 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 16 900
Free-Float 46,9%
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 460,43 $
Average target price 646,80 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-35.98%63 869
ASML HOLDING N.V.-29.09%208 205
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-18.53%65 604
ENTEGRIS, INC.-25.46%14 037
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-12.68%13 348
QORVO, INC.-35.32%10 969