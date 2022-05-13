Lam Research Up Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2021 -- Data Talk

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $492.00, up $31.57 or 6.86%

--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $505.92

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 1, 2021, when it rose 7.4%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 10.02% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 5, 2021, when it rose 11.01%

--Up 5.63% month-to-date

--Down 31.59% year-to-date

--Down 32.59% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 18.41% from 52 weeks ago (May 14, 2021), when it closed at $602.99

--Down 32.59% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 10.03% from its 52-week closing low of $447.15 on May 9, 2022

--Traded as high as $493.38; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $497.99

--Up 7.16% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.19%

