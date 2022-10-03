Lam Research Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $393.32, up $27.32 or 7.46%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 21, 2022, when it closed at $398.65

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose 8.14%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 45.31% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%

--Down 46.11% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 28.51% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $550.14

--Up 7.46% from its 52-week closing low of $366.00 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $396.76; highest intraday level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it hit $418.38

--Up 8.4% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.79%

--10th best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 3:29:09 PM ET

