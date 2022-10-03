Advanced search
    US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-10-03 pm EDT
389.34 USD   +6.38%
03:47pLam Research Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28Lam Research Corporation Announces September 2022 Quarter Financial Conference Call
AQ
09/28Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $405 From $450, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
Lam Research Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $393.32, up $27.32 or 7.46%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 21, 2022, when it closed at $398.65

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose 8.14%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 45.31% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%

--Down 46.11% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 28.51% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $550.14

--Down 46.11% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 7.46% from its 52-week closing low of $366.00 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $396.76; highest intraday level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it hit $418.38

--Up 8.4% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.79%

--10th best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 3:29:09 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1546ET

09/28Lam Research Corporation Announces September 2022 Quarter Financial Conference Call
AQ
09/28Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $405 From $450, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
09/24Lam Research : 2022 Proxy & Annual Report
PU
09/22Lam Research on Track for Lowest Close Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/19Catherine P. Lego to Retire from Lam Research's Board of Directors
PR
09/19Lam Research Corp. Announces the Retirement of Catherine P. Lego, Effective November 7,..
CI
09/19Lam Research Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
RE
09/15Lam Research Opens New Lab in India
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 121 M - -
Net income 2023 5 038 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 50 081 M 50 081 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 46,4%
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 366,00 $
Average target price 561,28 $
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-49.11%50 081
ASML HOLDING N.V.-38.64%168 882
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-46.14%38 434
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-2.71%12 419
ENTEGRIS, INC.-40.09%12 367
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-27.61%10 802