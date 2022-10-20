Advanced search
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:45 2022-10-20 am EDT
362.57 USD   +9.84%
10:38aLam Research Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:22aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Lam Research's Price Target to $404 from $429, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
08:25aB. Riley Securities Lowers Lam Research's Price Target to $390 From $455, Reduces 2023, 2024 Estimates; Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Lam Research Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 10:38am EDT
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $357.28, up $27.20 or 8.24%


--Would be highest close since Oct. 7, 2022, when it closed at $374.84

--On pace for largest percent increase since May 14, 2020, when it rose 8.38%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up four consecutive days; up 13.44% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 1, 2022, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending May 17, 2022, when it rose 14.55%

--Down 2.38% month-to-date

--Down 50.32% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%

--Down 51.05% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 35.67% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it closed at $555.42

--Down 51.05% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 13.44% from its 52-week closing low of $314.95 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $358.52; highest intraday level since Oct. 10, 2022, when it hit $370.30

--Up 8.61% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.79%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:19:38 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1037ET

10:38a Lam Research Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:22a Morgan Stanley Adjusts Lam Research's Price Target to $404 from $429, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
08:25a B. Riley Securities Lowers Lam Research's Price Target to $390 From $455, Reduces 2023, 2024 Estimates; Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06:46a Lam Research Says US Curbs on China Sales Will Slash 2023 Revenue by Up to $2.5bn
MT
05:10a Summit Insights Upgrades Lam Research to Buy From Hold
MT
10/19 Lam Research warns of up to $2.5 billion revenue hit from U.S. curbs on China exports
RE
10/19 Lam research expects $2 bln-$2.5 bln revenue impact in 2023 from…
RE
10/19 Transcript : Lam Research Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
10/19 Lam Research : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/19 Earnings Flash (LRCX) LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $5.07B
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 808 M - -
Net income 2023 4 594 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,75x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 45 014 M 45 014 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 330,08 $
Average target price 439,15 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-54.10%45 014
ASML HOLDING N.V.-38.23%170 382
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-43.33%39 068
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.0.66%12 647
ENTEGRIS, INC.-44.80%11 396
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-29.67%10 007