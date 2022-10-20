Lam Research Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $357.28, up $27.20 or 8.24%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 7, 2022, when it closed at $374.84

--On pace for largest percent increase since May 14, 2020, when it rose 8.38%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up four consecutive days; up 13.44% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 1, 2022, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending May 17, 2022, when it rose 14.55%

--Down 2.38% month-to-date

--Down 50.32% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%

--Down 51.05% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 35.67% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it closed at $555.42

--Down 51.05% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 13.44% from its 52-week closing low of $314.95 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $358.52; highest intraday level since Oct. 10, 2022, when it hit $370.30

--Up 8.61% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.79%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:19:38 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

