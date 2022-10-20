Lam Research Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $357.28, up $27.20 or 8.24%
--Would be highest close since Oct. 7, 2022, when it closed at $374.84
--On pace for largest percent increase since May 14, 2020, when it rose 8.38%
--Currently up five of the past six days
--Currently up four consecutive days; up 13.44% over this period
--Longest winning streak since Aug. 1, 2022, when it rose for four straight trading days
--Best four day stretch since the four days ending May 17, 2022, when it rose 14.55%
--Down 2.38% month-to-date
--Down 50.32% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%
--Down 51.05% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Down 35.67% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it closed at $555.42
--Down 51.05% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Up 13.44% from its 52-week closing low of $314.95 on Oct. 14, 2022
--Traded as high as $358.52; highest intraday level since Oct. 10, 2022, when it hit $370.30
--Up 8.61% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.79%
--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today
--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:19:38 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-20-22 1037ET