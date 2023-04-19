Lam Research forecasts lower quarterly revenue as China export curbs weigh

April 19 (Reuters) - Chip-making equipment supplier Lam
Research Corp forecast lesser-than-expected
June-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as U.S. restrictions on sale
of certain technology to China and weakness in the semiconductor
market weigh on the business.
Wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) makers Lam Research, KLA
Corp and Applied Materials Inc, have said
their 2023 revenue projections are likely to be hit between $600
million and $2.5 billion due to the export restrictions.
Meanwhile, their customers, mainly chip-makers, have cut back
orders as personal computer and server sales dwindle.
Lam Research, whose shares dropped 2.2% after-market,
forecast June-quarter revenue at $3.1 billion, plus or minus
$300 million, lower than analysts' projection of $3.47 billion,
according to Refinitiv.
The company said revenue fell 4.7% to $3.87 billion in the
quarter ended March 26, its first quarterly drop in over three
years, but higher than analysts' estimate of $3.83 billion,
according to Refinitiv.
Lam Research cut 7% of its workforce in January and had
projected WEF spending is likely fall to mid-$70 billion range
this year from mid-$90 billion in 2022. The company had flagged
pull-back in business, particularly from customers in the memory
devices market.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)