Lam Research on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since September 2019 -- Data Talk

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $388.98, up $3.38 or 0.88%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 6, 2022, when it closed at $397.60

--Currently up 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 23.51% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 13, 2019, when it rose for 12 straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending April 17, 2020, when it rose 27.9%

--Up 6.28% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 17.45%

--Down 45.91% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%

--Down 46.7% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 31.27% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2021), when it closed at $565.95

--Down 46.7% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 23.51% from its 52-week closing low of $314.95 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $397.96; highest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it hit $407.44

--Up 3.21% at today's intraday high

