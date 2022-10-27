Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lam Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:37 2022-10-27 pm EDT
389.01 USD   +0.88%
10/24LAM RESEARCH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/21S&P 500 Posts 4.7% Weekly Rise as Q3 Earnings Beats Drive Broad Gains Led by Energy, Technology, Materials
MT
10/20Lam Research Shares Rise 10% After 1Q Earns, Guidance Released
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lam Research on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since September 2019 -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $388.98, up $3.38 or 0.88%


--Would be highest close since Oct. 6, 2022, when it closed at $397.60

--Currently up 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 23.51% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 13, 2019, when it rose for 12 straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending April 17, 2020, when it rose 27.9%

--Up 6.28% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 17.45%

--Down 45.91% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%

--Down 46.7% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 31.27% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2021), when it closed at $565.95

--Down 46.7% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 23.51% from its 52-week closing low of $314.95 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $397.96; highest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it hit $407.44

--Up 3.21% at today's intraday high


All data as of 12:02:17 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1219ET

All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
10/24LAM RESEARCH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
10/21S&P 500 Posts 4.7% Weekly Rise as Q3 Earnings Beats Drive Broad Gains Led by Energy, Te..
MT
10/20Lam Research Shares Rise 10% After 1Q Earns, Guidance Released
DJ
10/20DA Davidson Adjusts Lam Research's Price Target to $375 from $400, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10/20Lam Research Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Ta..
DJ
10/20Morgan Stanley Adjusts Lam Research's Price Target to $404 from $429, Keeps Overweight ..
MT
10/20B. Riley Securities Lowers Lam Research's Price Target to $390 From $455, Reduces 2023,..
MT
10/20Lam Research Says US Curbs on China Sales Will Slash 2023 Revenue by Up to $2.5bn
MT
10/20Summit Insights Upgrades Lam Research to Buy From Hold
MT
10/19Lam Research warns of up to $2.5 billion revenue hit from U.S. curbs on China exports
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 138 M - -
Net income 2023 4 675 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 52 588 M 52 588 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 385,60 $
Average target price 430,67 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-46.38%52 588
ASML HOLDING N.V.-30.54%197 171
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-40.89%41 646
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.10.52%13 990
ENTEGRIS, INC.-42.08%11 957
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-27.79%10 294