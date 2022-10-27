Lam Research on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since September 2019 -- Data Talk

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently at $388.98, up $3.38 or 0.88%
--Would be highest close since Oct. 6, 2022, when it closed at $397.60
--Currently up 10 of the past 11 days
--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 23.51% over this period
--Longest winning streak since Sept. 13, 2019, when it rose for 12 straight trading days
--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending April 17, 2020, when it rose 27.9%
--Up 6.28% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 17.45%
--Down 45.91% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 50.77%
--Down 46.7% from its all-time closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Down 31.27% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2021), when it closed at $565.95
--Down 46.7% from its 52-week closing high of $729.82 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Up 23.51% from its 52-week closing low of $314.95 on Oct. 14, 2022
--Traded as high as $397.96; highest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it hit $407.44
--Up 3.21% at today's intraday high
All data as of 12:02:17 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-27-22 1219ET