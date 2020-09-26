Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lam Research Corporation    LRCX

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of military use

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 10:57am EDT

* SMIC says it has no ties with Chinese military

* Restrictions mark U.S. policy shift from earlier this year

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed restrictions on exports to China's biggest chip maker SMIC after concluding there is an "unacceptable risk" equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.

Suppliers of certain equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will now have to apply for individual export licenses, according to a letter from the Commerce Department dated Friday and seen by Reuters.

The latest move marks a shift in U.S. policy from earlier this year, when applicants seeking “military end user” licenses to sell to SMIC were told by the Commerce Department that the licenses weren't necessary, according to three people familiar with the matter.

SMIC said it had not received any official notice of the restrictions and said it has no ties with the Chinese military.

"SMIC reiterates that it manufactures semiconductors and provides services solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses," SMIC said.

"The Company has no relationship with the Chinese military and does not manufacture for any military end-users or end-uses."

SMIC is the latest leading Chinese technology company to face U.S. trade restrictions related to national security issues or U.S. foreign policy efforts. Telecoms giant Huawei Technologies had its access to high-end chips curtailed by its addition to a Commerce Department blacklist known as the entity list.

SMIC's new designation is not as severe as being blacklisted, which makes it difficult to get any export license approved.

The Pentagon earlier this month, Reuters was first to report, said it was working with other agencies to determine whether to blacklist SMIC for its purported links to the Chinese military.

U.S. companies including Lam Research, KLA Corp and Applied Materials, which supply chipmaking equipment, may now need to get licenses to ship certain goods to SMIC.

It is unclear which suppliers received the letter, but typically once the Commerce Department comes to the conclusion that there is a risk of military use or diversion, it sends that information to the companies.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security declined on Saturday to comment specifically on SMIC, but said it was "constantly monitoring and assessing any potential threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests".

The administration has increasingly trained its focus on Chinese companies that bolster Beijing's military. Last month, the United States blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted people it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea, its first such sanctions against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Karen Freifeld, Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by James Drummond, Chris Sanders and Grant McCool)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 0.76% 58.23 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
KLA CORPORATION 1.83% 187.91 Delayed Quote.3.58%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 0.95% 330.27 Delayed Quote.12.95%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -3.93% 18.58 End-of-day quote.55.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
11:03aU.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of military use
RE
10:57aU.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of military use
RE
09/23LAM RESEARCH : 2020 Proxy & Annual Report
PU
09/22LAM RESEARCH : Introduces advanced dielectric gapfill technology to enable next-..
AQ
09/21LAM RESEARCH : Introduces Advanced Dielectric Gapfill Technology to Enable Next-..
AQ
09/21Lam Research Introduces Advanced Dielectric Gapfill Technology to Enable Next..
GL
09/17CHIP GROUP TO WARN TRUMP ADMINISTRAT : document
RE
09/15LAM RESEARCH : Dr. youssef el-mansy retires from lam research's board of directo..
AQ
09/14LAM RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/14LAM RESEARCH : Dr. Youssef El-Mansy Retires from Lam Research's Board of Directo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 458 M - -
Net income 2021 2 966 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 47 918 M 47 918 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 397,58 $
Last Close Price 330,27 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Kevin Jennings Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION12.95%47 918
ASML HOLDING N.V.16.50%149 257
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED14.96%40 496
QORVO, INC.7.54%14 352
ENTEGRIS, INC.38.19%9 332
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-29.21%8 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group