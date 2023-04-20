Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lam Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:51:15 2023-04-20 pm EDT
524.76 USD   +6.87%
02:17pWall St slips on downbeat earnings led by Tesla
RE
12:28pWall St falls on downbeat earnings, rate jitters
RE
12:05pTD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $575 From $550, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St slips on downbeat earnings led by Tesla

04/20/2023 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Treasury yields dip after soft data

*

Tesla falls as gross margin lags estimates

*

AT&T slides after missing revenue view

*

American Express down on Q1 profit miss

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.08%, S&P 0.16%, Nasdaq 0.07%

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to mid-afternoon trading)

April 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged lower on Thursday after disappointing quarterly reports from companies including Tesla and AT&T, while a drop in bond yields helped mitigate equity declines as investors sought clarity on the path of interest rates.

Tesla shares tumbled 9.5% after the electric vehicle maker posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, as it slashed prices aggressively. AT&T shares dropped 10.4% after the wireless carrier missed market estimates for first-quarter revenue and free cash flow.

Treasury yields fell after soft economic data, including a moderate weekly increase in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits.

"If yields fall, all else being equal on a relative basis it makes equities on the day look a little bit better,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“It’s mainly a market looking for direction,” Samana said. “Nothing on the data or earnings front today was enough to push things significantly in one direction or another.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.11 points, or 0.08%, to 33,870.9, the S&P 500 lost 6.61 points, or 0.16%, to 4,147.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.11 points, or 0.07%, to 12,149.11.

Major indexes have been largely stable in the early stages of a first-quarter earnings season that investors expect to show tepid results.

Analysts have largely retained last week's expectations of a near-5% year-on-year fall in quarterly profits at S&P 500 companies, according to Refinitiv data.

In other earnings news, American Express Co profit missed Wall Street estimates and its shares fell 2.1%, weighing on the Dow.

Shares of Lam Research rose 8.5% after the chip-making equipment supplier's revenue topped estimates, while shares of D.R. Horton rose 6.1% after the homebuilder forecast full-year revenue above estimates.

Investors are assessing the path for interest rates, and many expect a slowing U.S. economy could lead the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates later this year.

Markets were focused on a bevy of Fed officials speaking at the end of the week ahead of the central bank's meeting early next month, when investors widely expect a 25 basis point hike.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said more rate hikes are ahead but also said the aggressive move to boost borrowing costs to quash high inflation is nearing its end.

Adding to worries, the cost of insuring exposure to U.S. sovereign debt rose to the highest level in over a decade as investors fretted about the U.S. government debt ceiling.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.38-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.48-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 113 new lows. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Vansh Agarwal; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Vinay Dwivedi and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -1.93% 161.83 Delayed Quote.11.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.53% 0.67392 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.24396 Delayed Quote.2.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7417 Delayed Quote.1.12%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 6.32% 108.23 Delayed Quote.14.27%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.48% 33739.91 Real-time Quote.2.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.0963 Delayed Quote.2.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.24% 0.012182 Delayed Quote.0.78%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 7.51% 527.24 Delayed Quote.17.86%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.83% 12057.11 Real-time Quote.16.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.24% 0.61762 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
TESLA, INC. -10.14% 162.1269 Delayed Quote.46.61%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -1.11% 41.73 Delayed Quote.2.30%
All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
02:17pWall St slips on downbeat earnings led by Tesla
RE
12:28pWall St falls on downbeat earnings, rate jitters
RE
12:05pTD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $575 From $550, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
12:05pEvercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $540 From $525, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
11:57aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $550 From $515, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
11:33aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $561 From $495, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
10:40aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $500 From $470, Maintains Equal-Wei..
MT
09:47aStifel Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research to $505 From $495, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08:12aB. Riley Raises Lam Research's PT to $500 From $465 on 'Strong' Near-Trough Execution, ..
MT
07:48aMizuho Securities Adjusts Lam Research Price Target to $520 From $525, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 367 M - -
Net income 2023 4 369 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 619 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 1,36%
Capitalization 66 136 M 66 136 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
EV / Sales 2024 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 491,02 $
Average target price 541,86 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Vahid Vahedi Chief Technology Officer
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION17.86%66 136
ASML HOLDING N.V.12.52%245 196
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.16.76%52 604
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.10.22%14 522
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.7.61%13 109
ENTEGRIS, INC.9.19%10 717
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer