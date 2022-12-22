Wall Street dives amid Fed rate hike worries, chipmaker woes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Q3 GDP revised higher, jobless claims lower than view
Micron forecasts bigger-than-expected Q2 loss
AMC slumps on $110 mln equity raise
Indexes down: Dow 2.18%, S&P 2.70%, Nasdaq 3.37%
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major averages
tumbled on Thursday with the technology-heavy Nasdaq leading
declines after data showing a resilient economy fueled worries
that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive
tightening path for longer.
Micron Technology Inc's glum forecast added to a
downbeat mood and caused the semiconductor index to fall
5.7%, sharply underperforming the broader market.
Losses in rate-sensitive growth stocks saw technology
and consumer discretionary indexes among the
biggest percentage losers and providing the biggest drags to S&P
500 from the benchmark's 11 major industry sectors.
Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, both
down around 4%, were among the biggest drags on the technology
sector along with chip makers such as Nvidia which was
down more than 9%. Two-year Treasury yields regained
steam on prolonged rate hike expectations.
The final estimate of the third-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product was for 3.2% annualized growth, above the
previous estimate of 2.9%.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said filings for state
unemployment benefits increased to 216,000 last week but was
below economist estimates for 222,000.
"Strong economic data, especially strong labor market
data, keeps the Fed's foot on the economic brake," said Liz Ann
Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab.
"The Fed doesn't just want or need to see lower inflation.
They believe that, in order to bring it down and keep it down
sustainably, you're going to need to see more weakness in the
labor market which would come with more weakness in the
economy."
Recession fears on the back of the Fed's prolonged
interest rate hiking cycle have weighed heavily on equities this
year, with the benchmark S&P 500 on track for an annual
decline of 21%, its biggest since the 2008 financial crisis.
But it would be better for the market if economic weakness
"hits sooner rather than later because then it gives the Fed the
ability to pause," according to Sonders.
"You increase the risk of an overshoot if they continue
to be aggressive because then the hit is bigger," she said.
By 2:07PM EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 728.13 points, or 2.18%, to 32,648.35, the S&P 500
lost 104.63 points, or 2.70%, to 3,773.81 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 361.23 points, or 3.37%, to 10,348.14.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was on
track for its biggest single-day percentage drop in two months.
While Micron's equipment supplier Lam Research lead
chip declines with a roughly 10% drop.
Tesla Inc plunged 9% after the electric-vehicle
maker doubled its discount offering on models in the United
States this month, amid concerns over softening demand.
CarMax Inc slid 5% after the used-vehicles retailer
paused share buybacks following an 86% quarterly profit plunge.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc slumped 15% after the
world's largest cinema chain said it would raise $110 million
through a preferred stock sale.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
7.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 23 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 372 new lows.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shubham Batra, Amruta
Khandekar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru;
