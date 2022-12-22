Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lam Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRCX   US5128071082

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

(LRCX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:04 2022-12-22 pm EST
409.16 USD   -8.64%
04:34pWall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
RE
04:01pWall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
RE
03:02pInsider Sell: Lam Research
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook

12/22/2022 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages closed lower on Thursday with technology-heavy Nasdaq's 2% drop leading losses as investors worried that data showing a resilient economy would lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared.

Micron Technology Inc's glum forecast added to the downbeat mood and caused the semiconductor index to sharply underperform the broader market for its biggest daily decline in over a month.

Losses in rate-sensitive growth stocks saw technology and consumer discretionary indexes the hardest hit among the S&P 500's 11 industry sectors.

The final estimate of the third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product was for 3.2% annualized growth, above the previous estimate of 2.9%.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said filings for state unemployment benefits rose to 216,000 last week but were below economist estimates for 222,000.

And a third report showed the Conference Board's leading indicator, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity, fell for a ninth straight month in November.

"We're moving past one of the big worries of 2022 which was the Federal Reserve response to high inflationary pressure to the worry about 2023, which is a recession unfolding in the United States and probably globally too," said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager for equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

"Today's data, in my mind, kind of confirmed this is the direction we're heading," said Stucky, adding that high inflation, a bad economy and tight job market should lead investors "to come to grips with reality that earnings estimates are too high" for 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.99 points, or 1.05%, to 33,027.49, the S&P 500 lost 56.05 points, or 1.45%, to 3,822.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 233.25 points, or 2.18%, to 10,476.12.

Recession fears related to the Fed's prolonged interest rate hiking cycle have weighed heavily on equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 on track for a 19.8% annual drop, which would be its biggest since the 2008 financial crisis.

"Strong economic data, especially strong labor market data, keeps the Fed's foot on the economic brake," said Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab who would prefer to see economic weakness hit "sooner rather than later because then it gives the Fed the ability to pause."

"You increase the risk of an overshoot if they continue to be aggressive because then the hit is bigger," she said.

Before it pauses, the Fed is expected to look for more weakness in the labor market and the economy in order to bring inflation down and keep it down sustainably.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index closed down 4.3% after falling as much as 6% earlier in the session. Lam Research, a Micron equipment supplier, closed down 8.7% after leading the sector's declines throughout the day.

Micron itself finished down 3.4%.

Tesla Inc shares plunged 8.9% after the electric-vehicle maker doubled its discount offering on models in the United States this month, amid concerns over softening demand.

CarMax Inc sank 3.7% after the used-vehicles retailer paused share buybacks after a 86% quarterly profit plunge.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares slumped 7.4% after the world's largest cinema chain said it would raise $110 million through a preferred stock sale.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.78-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.04-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 405 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 10.88 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 11.24 billion average for the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -7.36% 4.91 Delayed Quote.-69.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.70% 0.66669 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.20359 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.7322 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
CARMAX, INC. -3.66% 57.2 Delayed Quote.-54.41%
CHARLES SCHWABB -0.55% 80.8 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.05% 33027.49 Real-time Quote.-8.15%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.05921 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012054 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION -8.65% 409.11 Delayed Quote.-39.18%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -3.44% 49.43 Delayed Quote.-45.59%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -2.18% 10476.12 Real-time Quote.-31.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.62% 0.62486 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
TESLA, INC. -8.88% 125.35 Delayed Quote.-60.95%
All news about LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
04:34pWall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
RE
04:01pWall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
RE
03:02pInsider Sell: Lam Research
MT
02:30pLam Research Down 10%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data T..
DJ
02:29pWall Street dives amid Fed rate hike worries, chipmaker woes
RE
12/13North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
12/13LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/12Building A Foundation For 2050 : Lam's Net Zero Milestones
PU
12/12Deutsche Bank Upgrades Lam Research to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $520 From..
MT
12/12Lam Research Continues ESG Momentum with Inclusion on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 197 M - -
Net income 2023 4 695 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 61 080 M 61 080 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lam Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 447,87 $
Average target price 451,76 $
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Bettinger Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Executive VP
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Richard A. Gottscho Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Robert Hawthorne Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-39.18%61 080
ASML HOLDING N.V.-22.85%230 794
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-38.19%48 396
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-8.64%13 322
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-12.81%12 253
ENTEGRIS, INC.-53.37%9 953