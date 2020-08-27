Lam Soon Hong Kong : Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2020 0 08/27/2020 | 10:53am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. LAM SOON (HONG KONG) LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 411) ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Revenue: HK$5,119 million

Profit attributable to equity shareholders: HK$317 million

Cash balance: HK$1,530 million

Basic and diluted earnings per share: HK$1.34

Proposed final dividend per share: HK$0.31 The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce its consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the financial year ended 30 June 2020. FINANCIAL RESULTS The adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the Hong Kong social unrest affected our business-to-business customers in hotel, bakery, catering and food manufacturing. This was partly offset by our growth in e-commerce and Fast Moving Consumer Goods segments of Edible Oil and Home Care. The Group sales revenue decreased by 3.7% from the previous year. Gross profit margin improved by 1.6 percentage points to 23.3% as a result of our product premiumisation strategy and favourable material costs for Flour and Home Care. The Group invested in higher marketing spend to enhance brand equity and in emerging e- commence channels to maintain business momentum. Profits attributable to shareholders decreased by 6.8% to HK$317 million due to higher taxation from additional provision for People's Republic of China ("PRC") dividends withholding tax. DIVIDENDS The Directors are recommending a final dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 of HK$0.31 per share totaling approximately HK$75,440,000 at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. In addition to the interim dividend of HK$0.14 per share paid earlier this year (2019: interim dividend of HK$0.14 and final dividend of HK$0.30 per share, total dividend for the whole year amounts to approximately HK$107,076,000), total dividend for the year amounts to HK$0.45 per share totaling approximately HK$109,509,000. Subject to shareholders' approval, the final dividend will be payable on Wednesday, 2 December 2020 to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members on Friday, 20 November 2020. -1- REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BUSINESS REVIEW Food Segment Food Segment recorded revenues of HK$4,375 million, a 5.0% reduction against the previous year and profits from operations slipped 6.7% to HK$368 million, mainly due to flour volume reduction under the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the year, our Flour Division continues to pursue its long-term strategy to transform from an ingredient supplier to a solutions provider. This includes introduction of new high-quality and higher-margin products to cater for the evolving customer and consumer demands, opening additional baking centres to provide hands-on technical training and solutions to our business- to-business customers, deepening and widening our distribution coverage and strengthening our production facilities and supply chain. In the midst of the intensifying U.S.-China trade relationship, the Group has conducted rigorous sourcing and evaluation of various wheat types from PRC and Europe with the aim to lessen its current dependence on U.S., Canada and Australia wheat. This exercise has not only yielded cost savings but enabled the Group to identify and use various wheat sources that provide bespoke mixes that support our expanding flour products portfolio. Our highest quality Royal Sakura flour continues to penetrate into the market, albeit at a slower pace than previously planned due to disruption of product demonstrations and roadshows from the pandemic lockdowns. Our specialty fats factory in Jintan continues to proceed on track and is expected to be operational in fourth quarter of FY20/21. Specialty fats is a complementary product to the Group's business with overlapping targeted customers, synergistic distribution network, and operational and system requirements. This will add a strong new pillar to fuel our business growth in the near future. For Edible Oil, it registered robust revenue growth in the year under review against the challenge of higher raw material costs of corn and peanut. Our core Knife Oil business-to- consumer business had strong growth, both offline in South China and in online e-commerce. This successfully offset our decline in catering and institutional business-to-business. In the very competitive Guangzhou market, Knife grew significantly and reached a new high of 6.3% market value share.1 Knife grew and expanded in e-commerce via expanding channels into different and wider platforms, enriching the online specific product portfolio and implementing new attractive sales and marketing programmes. In the mature Hong Kong market, Knife delivered solid growth and continued to lead in the very important peanut segment with total market share in value and volume at 27.9% and 31.9% respectively. 2 To capture the prevailing health-conscious trend among consumers, Knife continued to strengthen its premium range offering, with the addition of Supreme Peanut Blended Oil, Supreme Corn Oil and Supreme Canola Oil, which sets a foundation for growth in future. Lam Soon's calculation based in part on data reported by Nielsen through its Retail Index Service for the Edible Oil (Consumer Pack) Category for the rolling year June 2020 (from July 2019 to June 2020), for the China Guangdong market. (Copyright @2020, The Nielsen Company.) Lam Soon's calculation based in part on data reported by Nielsen through its Retail Index Service for the Edible Oil Category from July 2018 to June 2020 for Total Supermarkets & Convenience Stores in Hong Kong. (Copyright @2020, The Nielsen Company.) -2- BUSINESS REVIEW (continued) Food Segment (continued) The Group commenced distribution of Manuka Health honey products in PRC via cross border e-commerce platform in the current year and expects to expand to cover more channels, especially e-commerce, in the upcoming financial year, to provide a new source of future growth. Home Care Segment Home Care Segment revenue grew 4.5% to HK$744 million and profits from operations increased 40.1% to HK$84 million. This was mainly attributed to consolidation of distributorships, consumer trade up through AXE premiumisation, strong momentum of e- commerce and favourable material costs. In Hong Kong, we upheld strong market leadership in the dishwashing detergent category with combined value and volume market share at 39.0% and 51.0%. 3 In Guangdong, we maintained our No. 2 market position in dishwashing detergent category with a combined market share of 17.6% in value and 16.4% in volume respectively.4 We will continue to execute our long-term strategy to transform Home Care to a wider range household business via rejuvenating the AXE brand, trading up consumers in dishwashing detergent and expanding beyond dishwashing, e.g. Fabric Care. COVID-19 is a threat to most businesses but for Home Care, it is also an opportunity. We strengthened our portfolio and business through the launch of the anti-bacteria range of Triple Actions and Artemisia and accelerated our momentum in our firmly established online channels to pave the way for our further geographical expansion and growth in the future. OUTLOOK The financial year just ended has been a year marked with volatility and uncertainty as geopolitical tensions dampened business sentiment and the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economic and social activities. It has been a year many had not foreseen nor experienced before. The Group through its strong fundamentals and support of its customers has managed to emerge with minor revenue and profit slippages. It is steadfast to pursue its business agenda to strengthen its products and market support while solidifying its distribution channels and relations with its valued clients. It continues with its plan to introduce new products in higher valued flour and specialty fats from its new plants in Yixing and soon Jintan and in superior offerings of Edible Oil under the Supreme series and in Home Care under new product categories. The Group has taken necessary steps to risk manage its supply chain as best as it can, heightened improved health and safety measures and worked more closely with our customers to assure the availability of our products to our consumers. Lam Soon's calculation based in part on data reported by Nielsen through its Retail Index Service for the Dishwashing Detergent Category from July 2018 to June 2020 for Total Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Drug Stores in Hong Kong. (Copyright @2020, The Nielsen Company.) Lam Soon's calculation based in part on data reported by Nielsen through its Retail Index Service for the Dishwashing Liquid Category for the rolling year June 2020 (from July 2019 to June 2020), for the China Guangdong market. (Copyright @2020, The Nielsen Company.) -3- OUTLOOK (continued) The outlook for the new financial year 2020/21 is expected to be challenging as the COVID- 19 pandemic continues to ripple across the globe while communities and businesses struggle to cope with the resultant disruption and to operate under a new normal. The stage - two effects of disrupted businesses, job losses and economic retrenchment will start to bite deeper in the new financial year and economic activities may remain soft. Against this backdrop, the Group enters financial year 2020/21 with vigilance and discipline but mindful that its strong financial position and business fundamentals will be a safeguard and allow it to grow when the economic recovery emerges. FINANCIAL REVIEW Liquidity and Financial Resources At 30 June 2020, the Group had a cash balance of HK$1,530 million (2019: HK$1,318 million). This was mainly attributable to the net cash generated from operating activities. About 76% of these funds were denominated in Renminbi, 17% in Hong Kong dollars and 7% in United States dollars. Banking facilities available to Group companies and not yet drawn as at 30 June 2020 amounted to HK$611 million (2019: HK$721 million). The Group centralises all the financing and treasury activities at corporate level. There are internal controls over the application of financial and hedging instruments which can only be employed to manage and mitigate the commodity price risk and currency risk for trade purposes. At 30 June 2020, the inventory turnover days were 62 days (2019: 59 days). The trade receivable turnover days remained at a stable level of 21 days (2019: 24 days). In view of the strong liquidity and financial position, management believes the Group will have sufficient resources to fund its daily operations and capital expenditure commitments. Foreign currency exposure The Group has operations in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Local costs and revenue are primarily denominated in Renminbi, Hong Kong dollars, and Macau Patacas. The Group is exposed to currency risk primarily through sales and purchases, which give rise to receivables, payables and cash balances that are denominated in a foreign currency, i.e. a currency other than the functional currency of the operations to which the transactions relate. The Group monitors its exposure by considering factors including, but not limited to, exchange rate movement of the relevant foreign exchange currencies as well as the Group's cash flow requirements to ensure that its foreign exchange exposure is kept at an acceptable level. Capital expenditure During the year ended 30 June 2020, the Group invested a total sum of HK$93 million (2019: HK$121 million) on construction of new plant and new production lines in China and acquisition of other plant equipment. -4- HUMAN RESOURCES As at 30 June 2020, there were 1,735 employees in the Group. Annual increment and year-end performance bonus mechanism were incorporated in the Group's remuneration policy to retain, reward and motivate individuals for their contributions to the Group. Share options were granted to eligible employees to recognise their contribution and provide incentives to achieve better performance. -5- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the year ended 30 June 2020 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4 5,119,437 5,316,205 Cost of sales (3,925,837) (4,161,761) Gross profit 1,193,600 1,154,444 Other income 67,793 43,702 Selling and distribution expenses (661,831) (614,519) Administrative expenses (199,692) (185,499) Profit from operations 399,870 398,128 Finance costs 5 (238) - Profit before taxation 5 399,632 398,128 Taxation 6 (82,743) (58,052) Profit for the year 316,889 340,076 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company 316,889 340,076 Non-controlling interests - - Profit for the year 316,889 340,076 Earnings per share Basic 8(a) HK$1.34 HK$1.44 Diluted 8(b) HK$1.34 HK$1.43 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2. Details of dividends payable to equity shareholders of the Company attributable to the profit for the year are set out in note 7. -6- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 30 June 2020 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit for the year 316,889 340,076 ------------------ ------------------ Other comprehensive income for the year (net of nil tax and reclassification adjustments) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of subsidiaries outside Hong Kong (64,048) (61,555) Exchange reserves reclassified to profit or loss upon liquidation of a subsidiary (595) - Other comprehensive income for the year (64,643) (61,555) ------------------ ------------------ Total comprehensive income for the year 252,246 278,521 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company 252,246 278,521 Non-controlling interests - - Total comprehensive income for the year 252,246 278,521 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2. -7- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2020 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Leasehold land and property, plant and equipment 668,030 703,570 Intangible assets and goodwill 6,862 9,597 Deferred tax assets 26 - Other non-current assets 17,284 11,498 692,202 724,665 ------------------ ------------------ Current assets Inventories 646,073 625,843 Trade and other receivables 9 347,216 393,284 Cash and short term funds 1,529,608 1,317,927 2,522,897 2,337,054 ------------------ ------------------ Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10 639,793 673,063 Contract liabilities 39,369 28,232 Tax payables 35,146 13,636 Lease liabilities 2,767 160 717,075 715,091 ------------------ ------------------ Net current assets 1,805,822 1,621,963 ------------------ ------------------ Total assets less current liabilities 2,498,024 2,346,628 ------------------ ------------------ Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 19,543 11,731 Lease liabilities 1,584 354 21,127 12,085 ------------------ ------------------ NET ASSETS 2,476,897 2,334,543 -8- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) At 30 June 2020 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 672,777 672,777 Reserves 1,804,120 1,651,053 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 2,476,897 2,323,830 Non-controlling interests - 10,713 TOTAL EQUITY 2,476,897 2,334,543 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2. -9- Notes: Basis of preparation

The unaudited financial information relating to the year ended 30 June 2020 and the financial information relating to the year ended 30 June 2019 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but, in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019, is derived from those consolidated financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section

436 of the Companies Ordinance is as follows:

The financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 have yet to be reported on by the

Company's auditor and will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course.

The Company has delivered the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance.

The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong

Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. These financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

"Listing Rules").

The HKICPA has issued certain new and revised HKFRSs that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Group. Note 2 provides information on any changes in accounting policies resulting from initial application of these developments to the extent that they are relevant to the Group for the current and prior accounting periods reflected in these financial statements. Changes in accounting policies

The HKICPA has issued a new HKFRS, HKFRS 16, Leases , and a number of amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group.

Except for HKFRS 16, Leases , none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period. -10- 2. Changes in accounting policies (continued) HKFRS 16, Leases HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease. It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less ("short-term leases") and leases of low value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from HKAS 17 substantially unchanged. HKFRS 16 also introduces additional qualitative and quantitative disclosure requirements which aim to enable users of the financial statements to assess the effect that leases have on the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of an entity. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 as from 1 July 2019. The Group has elected to use the modified retrospective approach and has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of lease liabilities and the corresponding right-of-use assets at 1 July 2019. Comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17. Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies and the transition options applied are set out below: New definition of a lease The change in the definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. HKFRS 16 defines a lease on the basis of whether a customer controls the use of an identified asset for a period of time, which may be determined by a defined amount of use. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from that use. The Group applies the new definition of a lease in HKFRS 16 only to contracts that were entered into or changed on or after 1 July 2019. For contracts entered into before 1 July 2019, the Group has used the transitional practical expedient to grandfather the previous assessment of which existing arrangements are or contain leases. Accordingly, contracts that were previously assessed as leases under HKAS 17 continue to be accounted for as leases under HKFRS 16. Lessee accounting and transitional impact HKFRS 16 eliminates the requirement for a lessee to classify leases as either operating leases or finance leases, as was previously required by HKAS 17. Instead, the Group is required to capitalise all leases when it is the lessee, including leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, other than those short-term leases and leases of low-value assets which are exempt. As far as the Group is concerned, these newly capitalised leases are primarily in relation to property, plant and equipment. -11- 2. Changes in accounting policies (continued) HKFRS 16, Leases (continued) Lessee accounting and transitional impact (continued )

At the date of transition to HKFRS 16 (i.e. 1 July 2019), the Group determined the length of the remaining lease terms and measured the lease liabilities for the leases previously classified as operating leases at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the relevant incremental borrowing rates at 1 July 2019. The weighted average of the incremental borrowing rates used for determination of the present value of the remaining lease payments was 5.14%.

To ease the transition to HKFRS 16, the Group applied the following recognition exemption and practical expedients at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16: the Group elected not to apply the requirements of HKFRS 16 in respect of the recognition of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets to leases for which the remaining lease term ends within 12 months from the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, i.e. where the lease term ends on or before 30 June 2020; and when measuring the lease liabilities at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, the Group applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics (such as leases with a similar remaining lease term for a similar class of underlying asset in a similar economic environment). The following table reconciles the operating lease commitments as at 30 June 2019 to the opening balance for lease liabilities recognised as at 1 July 2019: 1 July 2019 HK$'000 Operating lease commitments at 30 June 2019 3,423 Less: commitments relating to leases exempt from capitalisation: - short-term leases and other leases with remaining lease term ending on or before 30 June 2020 (219) 3,204 Less: total future interest expenses (122) Present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 July 2019 3,082 Add: finance lease liabilities recognised as at 30 June 2019 514 Total lease liabilities recognised at 1 July 2019 3,596 -12- 2. Changes in accounting policies (continued) HKFRS 16, Leases (continued) Lessee accounting and transitional impact (continued)

The right-of-use assets in relation to leases previously classified as operating leases have been recognised at an amount equal to the amount recognised for the remaining lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2019.

So far as the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on leases previously classified as finance leases is concerned, the Group is not required to make any adjustments at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, other than changing the captions for the balances. Accordingly, instead of "obligations under finance leases", these amounts are included within "lease liabilities", and the depreciated carrying amount of the corresponding leased assets is identified as right-of-use assets. There is no impact on the opening balance of equity.

The following table summarises the impacts of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the

Group's consolidated statement of financial position: Carrying Capitalisation Carrying amount at of operating amount at 30 June lease 1 July 2019 contracts 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Line items in the consolidated statement of financial position impacted by the adoption of HKFRS 16: Leasehold land and property, plant and equipment 703,570 3,082 706,652 Total non-current assets 724,665 3,082 727,747 Lease liabilities (current) 160 2,206 2,366 Total current liabilities 715,091 2,206 717,297 Net current assets 1,621,963 (2,206) 1,619,757 Total assets less current liabilities 2,346,628 876 2,347,504 Lease liabilities (non-current) 354 876 1,230 Total non-current liabilities 12,085 876 12,961 -13- Changes in accounting policies (continued)

HKFRS 16, Leases (continued) Impact on the financial result, segment results and cash flows of the Group

After the initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as at 1 July 2019, the Group as a lessee is required to recognise interest expense accrued on the outstanding balance of the lease liability, and the depreciation of the right-of-use asset, instead of the previous policy of recognising rental expenses incurred under operating leases on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The adoption of HKFRS 16 does not have material impact on the financial results and segment results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2020.

In the consolidated statement of cash flows, the Group as a lessee is required to split rentals paid under capitalised leases into their capital element and interest element. These elements are classified as financing cash outflows, similar to how leases previously classified as finance leases under HKAS 17 were treated, rather than as operating cash outflows, as was the case for operating leases under HKAS 17. Although total cash flows are unaffected, the adoption of HKFRS 16 therefore results in a change in presentation of cash flows within the consolidated statement of cash flows. Lessor accounting

The accounting policies applicable to the Group as a lessor remain substantially unchanged from those under HKAS 17. Segment reporting

In a manner consistent with the way in which information is reported internally to the

Group's most senior executive management, the Group has two reportable segments, as described below. Businesses in each reporting segment have similar operating and currency risks, class of customer for products, distribution channels and safety regulation. The following summary describes the operations in each segment: Food: manufacture and distribution of a wide range of food products including flour, edible oils and specialty fats, and trading and distribution of health products. Home Care: manufacture and distribution of household and institutional cleaning products. Segments results, assets and liabilities

The Group's most senior executive management monitors the results, assets and liabilities attributable to each reportable segment on the following basis:

The measure used for reporting segment profit is "profit from operations". To arrive at "profit from operations", the Group's earnings are further adjusted for items not specifically attributed to individual segments, such as head office or corporate administration costs. -14- 3. Segment reporting (continued) Segments results, assets and liabilities (continued)

Segment assets include all tangible assets, intangible assets and current assets with the exception of deferred tax assets and other corporate assets. Segment liabilities include tax payables, all trade and other payables and contract liabilities attributable to the manufacturing and sales activities of the individual segments and lease liabilities with the exception of deferred tax liabilities and other corporate liabilities. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers by the timing of revenue recognition, as well as information regarding the Group's reportable segments as provided to the Group's most senior executive management is set out below: 2020 2019 Home Segment Home Segment Food Care Total Food Care Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Disaggregated by timing of revenue recognition on point in time Revenue from external customers 4,375,117 743,923 5,119,040 4,603,540 712,214 5,315,754 Reportable segment profit from operations 367,632 84,451 452,083 393,892 60,268 454,160 Interest income on financial assets measured at amortised cost 21,163 4,680 25,843 17,226 2,034 19,260 Finance costs (176) (32) (208) - - - Depreciation and amortisation (53,533) (3,048) (56,581) (50,962) (2,169) (53,131) Other material profit or loss items: - Net exchange gains/(losses) 194 (681) (487) 869 204 1,073 - Loss allowance recognised for trade receivables (93) - (93) (228) - (228) Taxation (47,961) (20,880) (68,841) (35,264) (14,045) (49,309) Reportable segment assets 2,496,136 289,548 2,785,684 2,380,153 262,705 2,642,858 Reportable segment liabilities 543,637 155,776 699,413 562,867 140,849 703,716 Additions to non- current segment assets 74,566 5,182 79,748 103,225 3,951 107,176 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2. -15- 3. Segment reporting (continued) Reconciliations of reportable segment revenue, profit or loss, assets and liabilities 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue Reportable segment revenue 5,119,040 5,315,754 Rental income 397 451 Consolidated revenue 5,119,437 5,316,205 Profit Reportable segment profit from operations 452,083 454,160 Unallocated exchange losses (2,764) (3) Unallocated head office and corporate expenses (49,449) (56,029) Finance costs (238) - Consolidated profit before taxation 399,632 398,128 Assets Reportable segment assets 2,785,684 2,642,858 Elimination of inter-segment receivables (4,005) (9,196) 2,781,679 2,633,662 Deferred tax assets 26 - Unallocated head office and corporate assets 433,394 428,057 Consolidated total assets 3,215,099 3,061,719 Liabilities Reportable segment liabilities 699,413 703,716 Elimination of inter-segment payables (4,005) (9,196) 695,408 694,520 Deferred tax liabilities 19,543 11,731 Unallocated head office and corporate liabilities 23,251 20,925 Consolidated total liabilities 738,202 727,176 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2. -16- 3. Segment reporting (continued) Geographical information

The following table sets out information about the geographical location of (i) the reportable segment's revenue from external customers and (ii) the Group's leasehold land and property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill and prepayments for property, plant and equipment ("specified non-current assets"). The geographical location of customers is based on the location at which the services were provided or the goods delivered. The geographical location of the leasehold land and property, plant and equipment is based on the physical location of the assets, in the case of prepayments for property, plant and equipment, the location of operations and in the case of intangible assets and goodwill, the location of the operation to which they are allocated. 2020 2019 Hong Kong Mainland Hong Kong Mainland and Macau China Total and Macau China Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from external customers 744,657 4,374,383 5,119,040 746,543 4,569,211 5,315,754 Specified non- current assets 82,790 608,614 691,404 83,764 640,901 724,665 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2. 4. Revenue Revenue represents the amounts receivable for the goods sold in the normal course of business, net of discounts, value added tax and other related taxes to external customers as well as rental income. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers by major products or service lines is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from contracts with customers within the scope of HKFRS 15 Disaggregated by major products or service lines - Sales of goods 5,119,040 5,315,754 Revenue from other sources Rental income 397 451 5,119,437 5,316,205 Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers by the timing of revenue recognition and by geographical markets is disclosed in notes 3(a) and 3(c) respectively. During the years ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, there was no single external customer that contributed 10% or more of the Group's total revenue from external customers. -17- 5. Profit before taxation Profit before taxation is arrived at after charging/(crediting): 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Finance costs Interest on lease liabilities 238 - Depreciation and amortisation Leasehold land and property, plant and equipment 63,738 57,187 Intangible assets 4,643 4,599 68,381 61,786 Other items Loss allowance recognised for trade receivables 93 228 Net losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment (note (i)) 8,499 66 Net exchange losses/(gains) 3,251 (1,070) Net realised and unrealised (gains)/losses on derivative financial instruments (note (ii)) (4,526) 3,327 Government grants income (note (i)) (30,219) (7,766) Notes: During the year ended 30 June 2020, expenditure relating to the plant relocation project of HK$22,713,000 (2019: HK$7,766,000) which mainly included fixed asset write-off of the old plant of HK$8,325,000 (2019: Nil) and corporate income tax of HK$11,751,000 (2019: Nil) had been incurred. A corresponding amount of government compensation was then credited to the consolidated statement of profit or loss. The Group entered into various foreign exchange forward contracts to manage its foreign currency risk exposures during the year. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 2. -18- 6. Taxation Taxation in the consolidated statement of profit or loss represents: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current tax - Hong Kong Profits Tax Provision for the year 5,125 4,022 (Over)/under-provision in respect of prior years (63) 11 5,062 4,033 ------------------ ------------------ Current tax - Outside Hong Kong Provision for the year 69,214 48,244 Under/(over)-provision in respect of prior years 681 (1,220) 69,895 47,024 ------------------ ------------------ Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences 7,786 6,995 ------------------ ------------------ 82,743 58,052 Hong Kong Profits Tax has been provided for at the rate of 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) on the respective estimated assessable profits of the companies within the Group operating in Hong Kong during the year. Taxation outside Hong Kong represents income tax charge on the estimated taxable profits of certain subsidiaries operating in Mainland China and Macau, calculated at the rates prevailing in the respective regions. All entities engaged in the primary processing of agricultural products in Mainland China are exempted from PRC corporate income tax ("CIT"). As a result, the profits from flour mill operations are exempted from CIT for the years ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. Other subsidiaries operating in Mainland China are subject to CIT tax rate of 25% (2019: 25%). Pursuant to the PRC Corporate Income Tax Law, a 10% withholding tax is levied on dividends declared to foreign investors from the foreign investment enterprises established in Mainland China. The requirement is effective from 1 January 2008 and applies to earnings after 31 December 2007. A lower withholding tax rate may be applied if there is a tax treaty between China and the jurisdiction of the foreign investors. For the Group, the applicable rate is 5%. The Group is therefore liable for withholding taxes on any dividends distributable by its subsidiaries established in Mainland China in respect of earnings generated from 1 January 2008. -19- 7. Dividends Dividends payable to equity shareholders of the Company (excluding the amount paid to shares held by the Group under the ESOP reserve) attributable to the year: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Interim dividend declared and paid of HK$0.14 (2019: HK$0.14) per ordinary share 33,220 33,223 Final dividend proposed after the end of the reporting period of HK$0.31 (2019: HK$0.30) per ordinary share 73,622 71,147 106,842 104,370 The final dividend proposed after the end of reporting period has not been recognised as a liability at the end of reporting period. Dividends payable to equity shareholders of the Company (excluding the amount paid to shares held by the Group under ESOP reserve) attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the year: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Final dividend in respect of the previous financial year, approved and paid during the year, of HK$0.30 (2019: HK$0.27) per ordinary share 71,077 63,731 -20- 8. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company of HK$316,889,000 (2019: HK$340,076,000) and the weighted average number of 237,190,000 (2019: 236,811,000) ordinary shares in issue during the year, calculated as follows: 2020 2019 '000 '000 Issued ordinary shares at the beginning of year 243,354 243,354 ----------------- ----------------- Effect of shares repurchased in prior years (10,337) (8,849) Effect of shares repurchased in current year (309) (638) (10,646) (9,487) ----------------- ----------------- Effect of share options exercised in prior years 4,140 2,070 Effect of share options exercised in current year 342 874 4,482 2,944 ----------------- ----------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares at the end of year 237,190 236,811 Diluted earnings per share

The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company of HK$316,889,000 (2019: HK$340,076,000) and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 237,190,000 (2019: 237,491,000) after adjusting the effect of deemed issue of shares under the Company's share option scheme, calculated as follows: 2020 2019 '000 '000 Weighted average number of ordinary shares at the end of year 237,190 236,811 Effect of deemed issue of shares under the Company's share option scheme - 680 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted) at the end of year 237,190 237,491 -21- 9. Trade and other receivables 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables, net of loss allowance 310,159 349,530 Derivative financial instruments: - Foreign exchange forward contracts 584 47 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 36,473 43,707 347,216 393,284 All of the trade and other receivables are expected to be recovered or recognised as expense within one year. Aging analysis As of the end of the reporting period, the aging analysis of trade receivables (which are included in trade and other receivables), based on the invoice date and net of loss allowance, is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 3 months 307,465 346,398 3 to 6 months 2,398 2,751 Over 6 months 296 381 310,159 349,530 Individual credit evaluations are performed on all customers requiring credit. These evaluations focus on the customer's past history of making payments when due and current ability to pay, and take into account information specific to the customer as well as pertaining to the economic environment in which the customer operates. Credits are offered to customers following financial assessments and established payment records where applicable. Credit limits are set for all customers and these are exceeded only with the approval of senior company officers. Customers considered to be with credit risk are traded on a cash basis. General credit terms are payment within 30 to 60 days following the sales took place. Regular review and follow up actions are carried out on overdue amounts to minimise the Group's exposure to credit risk. Collaterals over properties are obtained from certain customers. An ageing analysis of the debtors is prepared on a regular basis and is closely monitored to minimise any credit risk associated with these debtors. -22- 10. Trade and other payables As of the end of the reporting period, the aging analysis of trade payables (which are included in trade and other payables), based on the invoice date, is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 3 months 306,865 356,051 More than 3 months 6,529 7,611 Trade payables 313,394 363,662 Deposits received 10,259 8,909 Other payables and accruals 311,554 285,547 Deferred income 4,472 14,945 Derivative financial instruments: - Foreign exchange forward contracts 114 - 639,793 673,063 Notes: All of the trade and other payables are expected to be settled or recognised as income within one year or are repayable on demand. 11. Comparative Figures The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. Further details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed in note 2. -23- PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SHARES During the year, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the trustee for a trust set up for the purpose of acquiring shares of the Company to satisfy the exercise of options which may be granted pursuant to the Executive Share Option Scheme adopted on 23 April 2013, purchased 702,000 shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at a total consideration of HK$9,302,000. Save as disclosed above, during the year, the Company did not redeem any of its listed shares. Neither did the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchase or sell any of the Company's listed shares. CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES ("CGP Code") The Board has adopted a Code of Corporate Governance Practices (the "CGP Code"), which is based on the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 (the "HKEx Code") to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company has complied with the HKEx Code for the year ended 30 June 2020, save that non-executive Directors are not appointed for a specific term. However, they are subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company and the CGP Code. As such, the Company considers that such provisions are sufficient to meet the intent of the relevant provisions of the HKEx Code. REVIEW BY BOARD AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE ("BARMC") The BARMC has reviewed with the management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Company and discussed the auditing, risk management, internal controls and financial reporting matters including a review of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2020. SCOPE OF WORK PERFORMED BY AUDITOR The financial figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 30 June 2020 as set out in the preliminary announcement have been compared by the Group's auditor, KPMG, Certified Public Accountants, to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year and the amounts were found to be in agreement. The work performed by KPMG in this respect did not constitute an audit, review or other assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA and consequently no assurance has been expressed by the auditor. -24- CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For ascertaining shareholders' right to attend and vote at the forthcoming annual general meeting: Closure dates of Register of Members 6 November 2020 (Friday) (both days inclusive) to 11 November 2020 (Wednesday) Latest time to lodge transfers 4:30 p.m. on 5 November 2020 (Thursday) Record date 11 November 2020 (Wednesday) Annual General Meeting 11 November 2020 (Wednesday) For ascertaining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividend*: Closure dates of Register of Members 19 November 2020 (Thursday) (both days inclusive) to 20 November 2020 (Friday) Latest time to lodge transfers 4:30 p.m. on 18 November 2020 (Wednesday) Record date 20 November 2020 (Friday) Proposed final dividend payment date 2 December 2020 (Wednesday) (*subject to shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting) During the periods of the closure of Register of Members, no share transfers will be registered. For registration, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrars and Transfer Office - Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Rooms 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong before the relevant latest time to lodge transfers. By Order of the Board CHENG Man Ying Company Secretary Hong Kong, 27 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: Chairman: Independent Non-Executive Directors: Mr. KWEK Leng Hai Mr. LO Kai Yiu, Anthony Mr. HUANG Lester Garson, SBS, JP Group Managing Director: Ms. HO Yuk Wai, Joan Mr. WONG Cho Fai Non-Executive Directors: Mr. TANG Hong Cheong Dr. WHANG Sun Tze Mr. TAN Lim Heng -25- Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:52:07 UTC 0 All news about LAM SOON (HONG KONG) LIMITED 10:53a LAM SOON HONG KONG : Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 30 June 20.. PU 2019 LAM SOON HONG KONG : General Mandates to Issue and Buy-back Shares, Re-election .. PU 2019 LAM SOON HONG KONG : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on .. PU 2019 LAM SOON HONG KONG : Supplemental Announcement - Continuing Connected Transactio.. PU 2019 LAM SOON HONG KONG : Continuing Connected Transactions - Distribution Agreement PU 2019 LAM SOON HONG KONG : Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 30 June 20.. PU 2018 LAM SOON HONG KONG : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 13 Novem.. PU 2018 LAM SOON HONG KONG : Date of Board Meeting PU 2017 LAM SOON HONG KONG : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 17 Novem.. PU 2017 LAM SOON HONG KONG : Proposed Adoption of New Articles of Association of the Com.. PU