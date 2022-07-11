Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Lam Soon (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    LST   TH0574010Z04

LAM SOON (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(LST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-07
5.050 THB   -0.98%
Summary 
Summary

Lam Soon Thailand Public : Appointment of Vice President - Account and Finance

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Headline:

Appointment of Vice President - Account and Finance

Security Symbol:

LST

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Vice President - Account and Finance

Title

Miss

Name

Sutasani

Surname

Sukeechon

Effective Date of Appointment

04-Jan-2021

Signature _________________

(Miss Piyathida Sukchan)

Authorized Director

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Lam Soon Thailand pcl published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
