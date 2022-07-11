Lam Soon Thailand Public : Appointment of Vice President - Account and Finance

|
Headline:
|
Appointment of Vice President - Account and Finance
|
Security Symbol:
|
LST
|
|
Announcement Details
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)
|
Position of CFO
|
Vice President - Account and Finance
|
|
|
Title
|
Miss
|
|
|
Name
|
Sutasani
|
|
|
Surname
|
Sukeechon
|
|
|
Effective Date of Appointment
|
04-Jan-2021
|
|
|
Signature _________________
|
|
(Miss Piyathida Sukchan)
|
|
Authorized Director
|
|
Authorized Person to Disclose
|
|
Information
|
|
|
