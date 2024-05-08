LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY

NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MAY 16, 2024

To our Stockholders:

The 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Lamar Advertising Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual-only format, at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Thursday, May 16, 2024, for the following purposes:

To elect nine directors, each for a one-year term. To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2024 fiscal year. To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

To be admitted to the virtual-only Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the record date must use the following link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LAMR2024 and enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card or the voting instruction form. By logging into the website, Class A Common Stockholders as of the record date will be able to vote shares electronically on all items to be considered at the Annual Meeting. If a stockholder as of the record date has any question pertaining to the business of the Annual Meeting, it must be submitted in advance of the Annual Meeting by visiting www.proxyvote.com. Questions may be submitted until 10:59 p.m. CDT, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Stockholders must have their proxy cards or voting instruction forms in hand when accessing the website and follow the instructions. To allow us to respond at the Annual Meeting to the maximum number of stockholders, each stockholder will be limited to one question.

We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the internet for the holders of our Class A Common Stock under the Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. Detailed information concerning these matters is set forth in the Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice"), which holders of our Class A Common Stock have received in the mail, and in this Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the attached Proxy Statement.

It is important that your shares be represented at the meeting. Therefore, whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, please either vote by telephone or internet (if you hold shares of our Class A Common Stock) or, if you received printed proxy materials and wish to vote by mail, please promptly sign and return your proxy card in the enclosed envelope. Please review the instructions on each of your voting options described in the attached Proxy Statement as well as in the Notice you received in the mail. If you attend the virtual Annual Meeting and wish to vote your shares in person, your proxy will not be used.

By order of the Board of Directors,

James R. McIlwain, Secretary

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

April 5, 2024