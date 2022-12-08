Advanced search
    LAMR   US5128161099

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY

(LAMR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
94.11 USD   +0.72%
Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividends on Common Stock
GL
Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividends on Common Stock
GL
11/29Insider Sell: Lamar Advertising
MT
Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividends on Common Stock

12/08/2022 | 05:01pm EST
BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share and a special cash dividend of $0.30 per share, both payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record of Lamar’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock on December 19, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning Lamar Advertising Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K‎. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,300 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
