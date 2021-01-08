Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:





All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880 Passcode: 65248056





Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059 Passcode: 31632466 Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time





Live Webcast: www.lamar.com Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time



