  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lamar Advertising Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMR   US5128161099

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY

(LAMR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56:01 2023-01-20 pm EST
99.96 USD   +0.61%
01/18Lamar Advertising Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2022 Distributions on Common Stock
GL
01/06Lamar names Andy Querin as Canada national sales director
AQ
2022Lamar Advertising expands Sacramento billboard footprint
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Operating Results

01/20/2023 | 04:01pm EST
BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 24, 2023. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
Passcode:68556
  
Live Webcast:www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations 
  
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations 

The replay will be available through Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Company Contact:Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 030 M - -
Net income 2022 503 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 5,03%
Capitalization 10 102 M 10 102 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
EV / Sales 2023 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 350
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 99,35 $
Average target price 106,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Eugene Reilly President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin P. Reilly Executive Chairman
Sukhvinder Singh Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Micky Vint Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY7.35%10 102
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION6.29%103 993
CROWN CASTLE INC.7.08%62 896
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION4.34%31 790
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.8.56%2 955
KEPPEL DC REIT6.78%2 454