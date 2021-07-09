Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMR   US5128161099

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)

(LAMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Operating Results

07/09/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BATON ROUGE, La., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:65248056  
  
Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 12503850
  
 Available through Thursday August 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
  
Live Webcast:www.lamar.com 
  
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com 
  
 Available through Thursday August 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
  
  
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
 Director of Investor Relations
 (225) 926-1000
 bkantrow@lamar.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
11:35aLamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Opera..
GL
06/25LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY(NASDAQGS : LAMR) added to Russell 1000 Growth Index
CI
06/25LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY(NASDAQGS : LAMR) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/25LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY(NASDAQGS : LAMR) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/25LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY(NASDAQGS : LAMR) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/25LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY(NASDAQGS : LAMR) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growt..
CI
06/25LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY(NASDAQGS : LAMR) added to Russell Midcap Growth Index
CI
06/22LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT  : Equity Distribution Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/22LAMAR ADVERTISING CO/NEW  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
06/22LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT  : Files for Shelf Offering of Common Shares
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 683 M - -
Net income 2021 330 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 10 594 M 10 594 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 104,78 $
Average target price 109,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Eugene Reilly President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin P. Reilly Executive Chairman
Micky Vint Executive Vice President-Operations
John E. Koerner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)26.72%10 688
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)23.82%121 195
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)26.16%84 938
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION17.25%34 892
CYRUSONE INC.-0.18%8 910
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.25.27%5 321