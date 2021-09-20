Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMR   US5128161099

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)

(LAMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamar Advertising REIT : Company Announces Extension of Stock and Debt Repurchase Programs (Form 8-K)

09/20/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lamar Advertising Company Announces

Extension of Stock and Debt Repurchase Programs

Baton Rouge, LA - September 20, 2021 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has authorized the extension of its existing (i) stock repurchase program, which provides for the repurchase up to $250 million of its Class A common stock and (ii) its debt repurchase program, which provides for the repurchase by Lamar Media Corp., its wholly owned subsidiary, of up to $250 million of Lamar Media Corp.'s outstanding senior notes and other indebtedness outstanding from time to time under Lamar Media Corp.'s credit agreement. The repurchase programs, which were previously set to expire on September 30, 2021, have been extended through March 31, 2023. The repurchase programs may be further extended, suspended or discontinued at any time.

Such repurchases may be made on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. As of the date hereof, no repurchases have been made under the existing repurchase programs. The company may also establish 10b5-1 trading plans from time to time that will provide flexibility if and when it buys back securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning Lamar Advertising Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,700 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow

Director of Investor Relations

Lamar Advertising Company

(225) 926-1000

bkantrow@lamar.com

Disclaimer

Lamar Advertising Company published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
05:12pLAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Company Announces Extension of Stock and Debt Repurchas..
PU
05:05pLAMAR ADVERTISING CO/NEW : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pLAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Extends Stock, Debt Repurchase Programs Through 2023
MT
04:00pLAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY : Announces Extension of Stock and Debt Repurchase Pro..
AQ
09/17LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Company Announces Cash Dividend on Common Stock (Form 8..
PU
09/07LAMAR ADVERTISING CO/NEW : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
09/07LAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1/Share from $0.75/Share ..
MT
09/07LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY : Announces Cash Dividend on Common Stock
AQ
09/07Lamar Advertising Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Septem..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 731 M - -
Net income 2021 383 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 11 112 M 11 112 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,01x
EV / Sales 2022 7,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 109,82 $
Average target price 118,25 $
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Eugene Reilly President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin P. Reilly Executive Chairman
Sukhvinder Singh Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Micky Vint Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)31.96%11 112
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)30.87%133 698
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)18.44%81 486
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION25.01%38 640
CYRUSONE INC.5.52%9 573
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.26.02%6 012