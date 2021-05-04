Lamar Advertising REIT : March 31, 2021 10Q

Quarterly Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Lamar Advertising Company
Lamar Media Corp.
Delaware
Delaware
NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information included in this report is forward-looking in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This report uses terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this report include statements about:
our future financial performance and condition;
our business plans, objectives, prospects, growth and operating strategies;
our future capital expenditures and level of acquisition activity;
market opportunities and competitive positions;
our future cash flows and expected cash requirements;
estimated risks;
our ability to maintain compliance with applicable covenants and restrictions included in Lamar Media's senior credit facility, Accounts Receivable Securitization Program and the indentures relating to its outstanding notes;
stock price;
estimated future dividend distributions; and
our ability to remain qualified as a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT").
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including but not limited to the following, any of which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lamar Advertising Company (referred to herein as the "Company" or "Lamar Advertising") or Lamar Media Corp. (referred to herein as "Lamar Media") to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements:
the state of the economy and financial markets generally and their effects on the markets in which we operate and the broader demand for advertising;
the magnitude of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our operations and on general economic conditions;
the levels of expenditures on advertising in general and outdoor advertising in particular;
risks and uncertainties relating to our significant indebtedness;
the demand for outdoor advertising and its continued popularity as an advertising medium;
our need for, and ability to obtain, additional funding for acquisitions, operations and debt refinancing;
increased competition within the outdoor advertising industry;
the regulation of the outdoor advertising industry by federal, state and local governments;
our ability to renew expiring contracts at favorable rates;
the integration of businesses and assets that we acquire and our ability to recognize cost savings and operating efficiencies as a result of these acquisitions;
our ability to successfully implement our digital deployment strategy;
the market for our Class A common stock;
changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines;
our ability to effectively mitigate the threat of and damages caused by hurricanes and other kinds of severe weather;
our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and
changes in tax laws applicable to REITs or in the interpretation of those laws.
The forward-looking statements in this report are based on our current good faith beliefs, however, actual results may differ due to inaccurate assumptions, the factors listed above or other foreseeable or unforeseeable factors. Consequently, we cannot guarantee that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this report speak only as of the date of this report, and Lamar Advertising and Lamar Media expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this report, except as required by law.
For a further description of these and other risks and uncertainties, the Company encourages you to read carefully Item 1A to the combined Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 of the Company and Lamar Media (the "2020 Combined Form 10-K"), filed on February 26, 2021, and as such risk factors may be further updated or supplemented, from time to time, in our future combined Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
CONTENTS
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Lamar Advertising Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income for the three months ended March
31, 2021 and 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and
2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Lamar Media Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income for the three months ended March
31, 2021 and 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholder's Equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and
2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
ITEM 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
ITEM 4. Controls and Procedures
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
ITEM 1A. Risk Factors
ITEM 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
ITEM 5. Other Information
ITEM 6. Exhibits
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,046
$
121,569
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $13,438 and $14,946 in 2021 and 2020, respectively
218,603
240,854
Other current assets
25,702
18,147
Total current assets
287,351
380,570
Property, plant and equipment
3,621,869
3,615,505
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(2,353,189)
(2,333,656)
Net property, plant and equipment
1,268,680
1,281,849
Operating lease right of use assets
1,213,933
1,222,013
Financing lease right of use assets
19,030
19,670
Goodwill
1,912,359
1,912,328
Intangible assets, net
887,585
914,446
Other assets
61,559
60,565
Total assets
$
5,650,497
$
5,791,441
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
11,382
$
12,017
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $333 and $445 in 2021 and 2020,
155,039
122,434
respectively
Current operating lease liabilities
162,861
195,439
Current financing lease liabilities
1,331
1,331
Accrued expenses
72,368
105,288
Deferred income
113,454
111,363
Total current liabilities
516,435
547,872
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $39,912 and $39,672 in 2021 and 2020, respectively
2,685,085
2,764,082
Operating lease liabilities
984,117
993,776
Financing lease liabilities
18,275
18,608
Deferred income tax liabilities
3,819
4,854
Asset retirement obligation
222,891
222,876
Other liabilities
38,368
36,605
Total liabilities
4,468,990
4,588,673
Stockholders' equity:
Series AA preferred stock, par value $0.001, $63.80 cumulative dividends, 5,720 shares authorized; 5,720
-
-
shares issued and outstanding at 2021 and 2020
Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 362,500,000 shares authorized; 87,374,252 and 87,111,327 shares
issued at 2021 and 2020, respectively; 86,689,281 and 86,491,646 outstanding at 2021 and 2020,
87
87
respectively
Class B common stock, par value $0.001, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 14,420,085 shares issued and
14
14
outstanding at 2021 and 2020
Additional paid-in capital
1,985,682
1,963,850
Accumulated comprehensive income
1,138
934
Accumulated deficit
(754,911)
(717,331)
Cost of shares held in treasury, 684,971 and 619,681 shares at 2021 and 2020, respectively
(50,503)
(44,786)
Stockholders' equity
1,181,507
1,202,768
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,650,497
$
5,791,441
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
