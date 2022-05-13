Log in
Lamar Advertising to appear at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/13/2022 | 09:03am EDT
BATON ROUGE, La., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 1:50 p.m. (ET).

The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 356,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of- home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with more than 4,000 displays.

Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 980 M - -
Net income 2022 497 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 9 754 M 9 754 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,41x
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 350
Free-Float 84,7%
Managers and Directors
Sean Eugene Reilly President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin P. Reilly Executive Chairman
Sukhvinder Singh Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Micky Vint Executive Vice President-Operations
