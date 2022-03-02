Log in
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY

Lamar Advertising to appear at the Citi Global Property CEO Conference

03/02/2022
BATON ROUGE, La., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at approximately 8:15 a.m. (ET).

The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 351,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,900 displays.

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 770 M - -
Net income 2021 384 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 777 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 10 853 M 10 853 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,70x
EV / Sales 2022 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 84,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 107,17 $
Average target price 124,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Managers and Directors
Sean Eugene Reilly President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin P. Reilly Executive Chairman
Sukhvinder Singh Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Micky Vint Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-11.65%10 850
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-21.86%104 192
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-19.51%72 616
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-18.59%34 505
CYRUSONE INC.0.65%11 700
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.26.02%6 012