  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lamar Advertising Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMR   US5128161099

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY

(LAMR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
103.73 USD   +1.83%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamar Advertising to appear at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

02/28/2023 | 08:03am EST
BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at approximately 12:10 p.m. EST.

The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of- home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,500 displays.

Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 135 M - -
Net income 2023 528 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 10 554 M 10 554 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
EV / Sales 2024 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Lamar Advertising Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 103,73 $
Average target price 109,33 $
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Eugene Reilly President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kevin P. Reilly Executive Chairman
Sukhvinder Singh Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Micky Vint Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY7.91%10 554
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-7.92%90 838
CROWN CASTLE INC.-2.94%57 062
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-8.02%28 068
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.6.39%2 910
KEPPEL DC REIT10.73%2 501