Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Acquisition-Adjusted Three Months Results

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 23.3% over acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2020. Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 increased 33.8% as compared to acquisition- adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue and acquisition-adjusted EBITDA include adjustments to the 2020 period for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in the 2021 period. See "Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results", which provides reconciliations to GAAP for acquisition-adjusted measures.

Nine Month Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $1.29 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $1.14 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a 13.4% increase. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $102.4 million to $371.2 million as compared to $268.9 million for the same period in 2020. Lamar recognized net income of $264.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net income of $134.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $130.1 million. Net income per diluted share was $2.61 and $1.33 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $596.6 million versus $463.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 28.7%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $488.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $126.8 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $444.4 million as compared to $312.4 million for the same period in 2020, a 42.3% increase.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, FFO was $459.8 million versus $309.6 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 48.5%. AFFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $487.1 million compared to $342.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 42.1%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 41.5% to $4.81 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $3.40 for the same period in 2020.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, Lamar had $823.2 million in total liquidity that consisted of $735.7 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and $87.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. There were no amounts outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Recent Developments

On September 20, 2021, Lamar's Board of Directors authorized the extension of the Company's existing (i) stock repurchase program, which provides for the repurchase of up to $250 million of its Class A common stock and (ii) debt repurchase program, which provides for the repurchase by Lamar Media of up to $250 million in outstanding senior or senior subordinated notes and other indebtedness outstanding from time to time under its senior credit agreement. The repurchase programs, which were previously set to expire on September 30, 2021, have been extended through March 31, 2023. The Company's management may opt not to make any repurchases under the programs or may make aggregate purchases less than the total amount authorized.

On September 30, 2021, Lamar paid a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share to its Class A and Class B stockholders, an increase of $0.25 per share over the quarterly cash dividend paid on June 30, 2021.

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, Lamar closed eight acquisitions for a total cash purchase price of $80.4 million, adding over 800 advertising displays. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company closed 22 acquisitions for a total cash purchase price of $107.6 million, adding approximately 1,500 advertising displays.

On October 20, 2021, Lamar repaid $60.0 million of its outstanding balance under its Accounts Receivable Securitization Program. Currently, the Company has $115.0 million outstanding under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program. There was $175.0 million in borrowings outstanding under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program as of September 30, 2021.