Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 12, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LW) common stock between July 25, 2023, and April 3, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Lamb Weston investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On April 4, 2024, Lamb Weston disclosed that it had experienced significant challenges in its transition to its highly-touted new Enterprise Resource Planning (”ERP”) software system, causing the Company to lose $135 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Additionally, the Company lowered its sales guidance for the remainder of the full fiscal year by $330 million.

On this news, Lamb Weston’s stock price fell $19.59, or 19.4%, to close at $81.53 per share on April 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) knew of, or recklessly disregarded, problems associated with the ERP system that would hinder its successful implementation; (2) pushed ahead with its implementation of an ERP system that was not ready to go live, knowing that a premature roll-out would have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and operations; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lamb Weston securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 12, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

