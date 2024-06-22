NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of common stock of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) between July 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 12, 2024.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made numerous material misrepresentations and omissions regarding the design and implementation of Lamb Weston's new Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. Specifically, throughout the Class Period, defendants represented that, through the design of Lamb Weston's new ERP system, Lamb Weston had "strengthen[ed] [its] operational infrastructure." Lamb Weston also downplayed any issues it experienced with the implementation of the system as merely "usual bumps," and told investors that its financial guidance for fiscal 2024 appropriately accounted for any negative financial impact associated with the system's deployment. As a result of these misrepresentations, Lamb Weston stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is August 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

