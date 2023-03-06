Advanced search
    LW   US5132721045

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.

(LW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:26 2023-03-06 pm EST
101.99 USD   +0.01%
04:33pLamb Weston Announces Details of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/01Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Lamb Weston Completes Purchase of Remaining Stake in European Joint Venture With Meijer Frozen Foods
MT
Lamb Weston Announces Details of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/06/2023 | 04:33pm EST
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will report its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The news release will be issued at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Lamb Weston will host a conference call on Thursday, April 6, 2023., at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants in the U.S. and Canada may access the conference call by dialing 877-502-9276 and participants outside the U.S. and Canada should dial +1-313-209-4906. The conference ID is 7608560. The conference call may also be accessed live on the internet. Participants can register for the event here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1600440&tp_key=122567668f

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available on Friday, April 7, 2023, after 2:00 p.m. EDT at https://investors.lambweston.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 906 M - -
Net income 2023 600 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 14 871 M 14 871 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernadette M. Madarieta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Eryk J. Spytek Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.14.12%14 871
NESTLÉ S.A.0.39%305 769
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.41%89 583
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.95%48 642
KRAFT HEINZ-4.10%47 824
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-5.07%46 933