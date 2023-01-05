Lamb Weston : FY23 Q2 Earnings Financial Schedules

(3) Adjusted income from operations, interest expense, income tax expense, equity method investment earnings (loss), net income, and diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's exclusion of items impacting comparability between periods as management believes these items are not necessarily reflective of the underlying operating trends of the Lamb Weston business. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a means to evaluate the underlying performance of the Lamb Weston business on an ongoing basis, and management believes these measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide useful supplemental information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company's business than could be obtained absent these disclosures. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be done only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP financial measures and should not be used as such. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.