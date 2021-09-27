Lamb Weston : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On September 23, 2021, we held our annual meeting of stockholders in Eagle, Idaho. A total of 129,255,921 shares of our common stock, or 88.4% of our outstanding shares of common stock, were represented in person or by proxy at the annual meeting. The final voting results for each of the matters submitted to a stockholder vote at the annual meeting are set forth below:
Our stockholders elected ten directors to each serve a one-year term until our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders or until his or her successor has been duly chosen and qualified, based on the following voting results:
Director
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
Peter J. Bensen
117,107,734
388,677
214,086
11,545,424
Charles A. Blixt
111,884,588
5,611,287
214,622
11,545,424
Robert J. Coviello
115,895,589
1,599,319
215,589
11,545,424
André J. Hawaux
117,076,547
416,527
217,423
11,545,424
W.G. Jurgensen
115,710,101
1,786,635
213,761
11,545,424
Thomas P. Maurer
116,973,035
522,735
214,727
11,545,424
Hala G. Moddelmog
115,620,659
1,883,808
206,030
11,545,424
Robert A. Niblock
117,090,647
404,612
215,238
11,545,424
Maria Renna Sharpe
114,970,402
2,550,054
190,041
11,545,424
Thomas P. Werner
117,034,152
460,332
216,013
11,545,424
Our stockholders approved on an advisory basis our named executive officer compensation, based on the following voting results:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
111,419,589
5,761,082
529,826
11,545,424
Our stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent auditors for the year ending May 29, 2022, based on the following voting results:
