Lamb Weston : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

09/27/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On September 23, 2021, we held our annual meeting of stockholders in Eagle, Idaho. A total of 129,255,921 shares of our common stock, or 88.4% of our outstanding shares of common stock, were represented in person or by proxy at the annual meeting. The final voting results for each of the matters submitted to a stockholder vote at the annual meeting are set forth below:

1. Our stockholders elected ten directors to each serve a one-year term until our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders or until his or her successor has been duly chosen and qualified, based on the following voting results:
Director For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
Peter J. Bensen 117,107,734 388,677 214,086 11,545,424
Charles A. Blixt 111,884,588 5,611,287 214,622 11,545,424
Robert J. Coviello 115,895,589 1,599,319 215,589 11,545,424
André J. Hawaux 117,076,547 416,527 217,423 11,545,424
W.G. Jurgensen 115,710,101 1,786,635 213,761 11,545,424
Thomas P. Maurer 116,973,035 522,735 214,727 11,545,424
Hala G. Moddelmog 115,620,659 1,883,808 206,030 11,545,424
Robert A. Niblock 117,090,647 404,612 215,238 11,545,424
Maria Renna Sharpe 114,970,402 2,550,054 190,041 11,545,424
Thomas P. Werner 117,034,152 460,332 216,013 11,545,424
2. Our stockholders approved on an advisory basis our named executive officer compensation, based on the following voting results:
For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
111,419,589 5,761,082 529,826 11,545,424
3. Our stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent auditors for the year ending May 29, 2022, based on the following voting results:
For Against Abstain
128,933,521 209,878 112,522

Disclaimer

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 20:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
