Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LW   US5132721045

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.

(LW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lamb Weston : Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

05/24/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robert McNutt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to Retire and Bernadette Madarieta, Vice President and Controller, Promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Effective August 6, 2021

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today that Robert McNutt has shared his intent to retire from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective August 6, 2021. Bernadette Madarieta, Vice President and Controller, will succeed Mr. McNutt as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 6, 2021. Ms. Madarieta will report to Tom Werner, Lamb Weston’s President and CEO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005768/en/

Bernadette Madarieta (Photo: Business Wire).

Bernadette Madarieta (Photo: Business Wire).

“I want to thank Rob for his leadership and his many contributions to Lamb Weston as we have developed into a strong independent company. He has played an important role helping the Company navigate the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic while building a strong finance team with deep expertise,” said Werner. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Lamb Weston employees, I want to wish Rob all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.”

“I am proud of what we have built at Lamb Weston over the past several years,” said McNutt. “I believe the Company is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the global category as frozen potato demand improves. Bernadette has been a key senior member of our finance team, and I am confident in her experience and strong leadership capabilities.”

“It gives me great confidence to know that Bernadette is stepping into this role,” said Werner. “Not only does she have a deep understanding of the Lamb Weston business, she is also highly respected by her colleagues across the organization. I look forward to working closely with Bernadette in her new role to drive value for all of our stakeholders.”

Ms. Madarieta has served as Lamb Weston’s Vice President and Controller and Principal Accounting Officer since November 2016 when the Company was spun off from Conagra. She has more than 20 years of experience leading finance teams for publicly traded companies. Prior to joining Lamb Weston, Ms. Madarieta served as Vice President and Controller of Packaging Corporation of America, a containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer, and Vice President and Controller at Boise Inc., a packaging and paper products manufacturer.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
05:44pLAMB WESTON  : CFO Robert McNutt to Retire; to be Succeeded by Bernadette Madari..
MT
05:36pLAMB WESTON  : Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession
BU
05/21LAMB WESTON  : Stifel Lifts Lamb Weston Holdings to Buy From Hold, Price Target ..
MT
04/21PRESS RELEASE : Basilea shareholders approve all proposals of the board of direc..
DJ
04/15LAMB WESTON  : Introduces Packaging Made From Sustainable Biomaterial
BU
04/08LAMB WESTON  : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target for Lamb Weston Holdings to $84 Fr..
MT
04/08LAMB WESTON  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target for Lamb Weston Holdings to $86 Fro..
MT
04/08LAMB WESTON  : Goldman Sachs Cuts Lamb Weston Holdings to Neutral From Buy, Pric..
MT
04/07Carnival, Smart Global rise; Genworth, Lamb Weston fall
AQ
04/07LAMB WESTON  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 584 M - -
Net income 2021 331 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 11 738 M 11 738 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 84,88 $
Last Close Price 80,24 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. McNutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Maria Renna Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.1.91%11 738
NESTLÉ S.A.6.02%346 717
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.36%89 003
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-16.90%67 258
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY27.32%53 977
DANONE12.59%48 011