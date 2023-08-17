Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

Members of Lamb Weston’s leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s strategic priorities and financial outlook, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT and will conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The event will be webcast live for interested parties to access at: https://investors.lambweston.com/events-and-presentations. A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

