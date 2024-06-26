Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2024, Lamb Weston disclosed that it had experienced significant challenges in its transition to its highly-touted new Enterprise Resource Planning (”ERP”) software system, causing the Company to lose $135 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Additionally, the Company lowered its sales guidance for the remainder of the full fiscal year by $330 million.

On this news, Lamb Weston’s stock price fell $19.59, or 19.4%, to close at $81.53 per share on April 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Lamb Weston securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625939516/en/