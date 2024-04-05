Apple to lay off more than 600, weeks after canceling electric-vehicle project

Those are the first significant job cuts for Apple since the pandemic.

Samsung Electronics Forecasts 10-Fold Profit Increase

The South Korean technology giant said its first-quarter operating profit is expected to have risen sharply.

LG Electronics Expects Operating Profit to Slide

The South Korean consumer-electronics giant expects its first-quarter operating profit to drop 11%.

A Tiny Activist Fund Is Trying to Unseat Larry Fink

The proposal from Bluebell Capital to remove the BlackRock CEO as chairman faces long odds.

Huawei Sanctions-Evasion Trial Pushed to 2026 After Settlement Negotiations Fizzle

Prosecutors have indicated a trial could last more than six months. Lawyers for the Chinese tech giant say they intend to ask a judge to split the case into two separate trials.

Lamb Weston leads losses among S&P 500 stocks in its largest one-day drop ever on earnings miss

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.'s stock fell nearly 20% on Thursday, for its largest one-day loss on record, after the potato-processing company blamed a slower-than-expected switch to a new software system for impacting its third-quarter results.

Disney to Crack Down on Password Sharing

The effort is starting with a few countries in June, and a wider rollout is set for September.

Levi's says baggy jeans are back. That could be trouble for Lululemon's hip-hugging leggings.

Consumers seem to want baggier and wider-legged pants - a trend that doesn't play to Lululemon's strengths, according to an analyst.

HubSpot Stock Spikes on Report Google Might Bid

The software company has a market cap of nearly $35 billion, so a deal would be Google's largest by wide margin.

Spotify Taps Saab Executive Christian Luiga as New CFO

The newly appointed finance chief will join the music-streaming platform in the third quarter.

