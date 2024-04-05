Apple to lay off more than 600, weeks after canceling electric-vehicle project
Those are the first significant job cuts for Apple since the pandemic.
Samsung Electronics Forecasts 10-Fold Profit Increase
The South Korean technology giant said its first-quarter operating profit is expected to have risen sharply.
LG Electronics Expects Operating Profit to Slide
The South Korean consumer-electronics giant expects its first-quarter operating profit to drop 11%.
A Tiny Activist Fund Is Trying to Unseat Larry Fink
The proposal from Bluebell Capital to remove the BlackRock CEO as chairman faces long odds.
Huawei Sanctions-Evasion Trial Pushed to 2026 After Settlement Negotiations Fizzle
Prosecutors have indicated a trial could last more than six months. Lawyers for the Chinese tech giant say they intend to ask a judge to split the case into two separate trials.
Lamb Weston leads losses among S&P 500 stocks in its largest one-day drop ever on earnings miss
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.'s stock fell nearly 20% on Thursday, for its largest one-day loss on record, after the potato-processing company blamed a slower-than-expected switch to a new software system for impacting its third-quarter results.
Disney to Crack Down on Password Sharing
The effort is starting with a few countries in June, and a wider rollout is set for September.
Levi's says baggy jeans are back. That could be trouble for Lululemon's hip-hugging leggings.
Consumers seem to want baggier and wider-legged pants - a trend that doesn't play to Lululemon's strengths, according to an analyst.
HubSpot Stock Spikes on Report Google Might Bid
The software company has a market cap of nearly $35 billion, so a deal would be Google's largest by wide margin.
Spotify Taps Saab Executive Christian Luiga as New CFO
The newly appointed finance chief will join the music-streaming platform in the third quarter.
