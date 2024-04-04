Huawei Sanctions-Evasion Trial Pushed to 2026 After Settlement Negotiations Fizzle

Prosecutors have indicated a trial could last more than six months. Lawyers for the Chinese tech giant say they intend to ask a judge to split the case into two separate trials.

A Tiny Activist Fund Is Trying to Unseat Larry Fink

The proposal from Bluebell Capital to remove the BlackRock CEO as chairman faces long odds.

Disney to Crack Down on Password Sharing

The effort is starting with a few countries in June, and a wider rollout is set for September.

Lamb Weston leads losses among S&P 500 stocks in its largest one-day drop ever on earnings miss

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.'s stock fell nearly 20% on Thursday, for its largest one-day loss on record, after the potato-processing company blamed a slower-than-expected switch to a new software system for impacting its third-quarter results.

HubSpot Stock Spikes on Report Google Might Bid

The software company has a market cap of nearly $35 billion, so a deal would be Google's largest by wide margin.

Levi's says baggy jeans are back. That could be trouble for Lululemon's hip-hugging leggings.

Consumers seem to want baggier and wider-legged pants - a trend that doesn't play to Lululemon's strengths, according to an analyst.

Spotify Taps Saab Executive Christian Luiga as New CFO

The newly appointed finance chief will join the music-streaming platform in the third quarter.

Conagra Stock Jumps Because Inflation Isn't Eating Up Everything

The maker of Reddi Wip and Slim Jims raised its fiscal-year margin outlook. Conagra is seeing volume trends improve.

Ford Delays New EV to Let Market Further Develop

Ford Motor said it is delaying the launch of a new three-row electric vehicle likely to 2027.

Alaska Air Receives $160 Million From Boeing

The sum represents initial compensation to make up for lost profits due to January's midair blowout of a door plug.

