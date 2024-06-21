The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2024, Lamb Weston disclosed that it had experienced significant challenges in its transition to its highly-touted new Enterprise Resource Planning (”ERP”) software system, causing the Company to lose $135 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Additionally, the Company lowered its sales guidance for the remainder of the full fiscal year by $330 million.

On this news, Lamb Weston’s stock price fell $19.59, or 19.4%, to close at $81.53 per share on April 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

